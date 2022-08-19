Kim Kardashian shares North West singing video after she begs her to delete it

Kim Kardashian shared a video that North West wanted to be deleted. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian just pulled a typical mom move, a rite of passage, so to speak, but her 9-year-old daughter North West doesn’t think it’s funny at all.

It all went down on a car ride with Kim, North, and her 10-year-old cousin Penelope Disick as they sang along to Bruno Mars’ Versace on the Floor.

Kim, who was using a devil horns filter for the fun video, can be heard telling the kids to “sing it girls” before mouthing along to the words herself.

While North was into it at first, she quickly got upset, betting her mom to stop recording and to “delete the video.” She must have known that this one would end up on social media, and it did.

The controversial singalong was posted on Thursday and has already racked up more than 1.2 million likes as Kim’s 329 million Instagram followers check it out.

This video would be a lot more fun if it was just a typical mother-daughter moment. However, North has been waving off paparazzi and begging for her privacy since she was little, and it seems that her own mom is her biggest paparazzi right now with this obvious overshare.

North West models Yeezy shades

Despite her aversion to the paparazzi and her unwillingness to do carpool karaoke with her mom, North is easily one of the most popular celebrity kids, and she’s making her own way in fashion.

She even became a quite popular Yeezy model recently when North slipped on a pair of metallic shades created by her dad, Kanye West, before snapping a few selfies.

The now-famous photos were shared on Kim’s Instagram Stories and then reshared to the official Yeezy account.

Kim Kardashian took North West to Paris

North West also recently made headlines when she headed to Paris with Kim Kardashian for Haute Couture Week.

While there, Kim shared quite a few pictures of herself and North as they enjoyed the sights in the City of Love. Of course, there was also an incident there when North told the paparazzi to stop taking her picture.

North is not shy about telling the camera guys to back off when she’s had enough. Sadly, rather than stop taking her photo, the photographers just snapped pictures of North holding up a sign that said stop.

That seems to be a theme with North, who seems to prefer calling the shots when it comes to being on camera or not.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday September 22 on Hulu.