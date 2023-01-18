Kylie Jenner looked stunning in a promo for Kylie Cosmetics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is living her best life post-split from Travis Scott.

The makeup model looked gorgeous in a new promo for her Kylie Cosmetics line and appeared to be in great spirits as she donned some of her favorite products.

She has built an incredible empire and amassed a legion of followers who support whatever business move the youngest KarJenner makes next.

With her raven-colored hair flowing, Kylie posed in various shots and included a link to shop the products.

Kylie donned manicure nails as she drew attention to her perfectly-lined plumped lips, which The Kardashians star is famously known for wearing. Her makeup was done right, highlighting her cheekbones.

It looked like Kylie was ready for her next chapter in life, and she looked amazing while heading there.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner splits from Travis Scott

After a long on-again-off-again relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly over.

They spent the holidays apart, with Kylie in Colorado with her daughter and friends and Travis nowhere in sight.

Kylie and Travis share two kids, Stormi and a baby boy who is approaching his first birthday in the coming weeks. They have yet to release his name or share photos, but he was named Wolf at one point.

Currently, Kylie has not been linked to anyone else. She has been spending a lot of him with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, who called her “wifey” in the photo above.

Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics

If it’s one thing Kylie Jenner knows, it’s makeup.

She channeled her insecurity as a teen into a multi-million dollar business. Kylie is running an empire, and she is doing it well.

What began as lip kits have expanded into skincare and other makeup items, and it seems that with each new release or collab, Kylie gains ever more popularity.

Her most recent share on social media was a promo for her company. The Kardashians star constantly promotes Kylie Cosmetics on her social media pages, which often garners attention.

Kylie founded the company in 2014 while she was still a teenager. It has grown leaps and bounds. All the while, she was filming television shows, dating, and welcoming two babies, and it is going strong.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember when Kylie channeled all her energy into her idea of Kylie Cosmetics. She put a lot of herself into the products, and it shows.

Kylie Jenner is her best promotional asset and is catching on based on her most recent share.