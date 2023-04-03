Kim Kardashian looks like she’s embracing Hello Kitty-core as she posted a carousel of photos after visiting the Sanrio store and Hello Kitty cafe on her trip to Japan.

The mom of four posed with her two daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, as the trio sported pink outfits for their visit to the cute cafe.

Kim showed off her toned stomach in a grey marl sports bra with matching sweatpants and threw on an oversized fluffy pink coat to complete her look.

She carried a pink faux fur tote bag and accessorized her look with white wraparound sunglasses and a pair of grey and white Nike Dunks.

However, the 42-year-old caused some controversy as she had previously made fun of her sister Khloe for wearing a similar coat on her visit to Japan in 2018.

An eagle-eyed follower made the comparison as she posted side-by-side photos of the sisters in their pink coats and wrote, “well well well @kimkardashian apologize now!!”

Kim shared the tweet and a clip from E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she openly slated Khloe’s look.

On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “People grow and evolve ok??? LOL I’m sorry.”

Kim Kardashian and North West take Japan

While Kim has only posted one Instagram carousel from her Japanese vacation, over on TikTok, the mother and daughter have posted non-stop content on their @kimandnorth account.

Over the last five days, the pair have uploaded 12 videos from the trip, which show them getting matching 3D Hello Kitty manicures, visiting a ninja-themed dungeon restaurant, strolling through beautiful parks, and even making their own noodles at the Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum.

North already has a taste for documenting her life on social media, even at nine. However, Kim monitors the content and ensures that comments are always switched off on her daughter’s videos to protect her from trolls.

