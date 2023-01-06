North West transformed into Kanye for her latest TikTok with Kim

North West transformed into her famous dad. Pic credit: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Freud calling! On Friday, North West transformed into a mirror image of her famous father, rapper Kanye West, for a video with her mom Kim Kardashian.

The 9-year-old – who often flexes her skills with special effects makeup on the TikTok account she shares with Kim – sported a drawn-on goatee, heavy eyebrows, and a buzz-cut hairline.

She added a black beanie and a black Chrome Hearts sweatshirt to complete the Kanye look.

Kim wore a snug black bodysuit, slicked-back bun, and gigantic mirrored sunglasses. She draped an arm over North’s shoulder as they lip-synced along to the rapper’s 2013 hit “Bound 2.”

The song’s music video memorably featured Kanye flying through the sky on a motorcycle, while a topless Kim clung to the handlebars.

On social media, fans were quick to notice the striking resemblance between North and her famous dad – but also pointed out that the whole thing was a bit strange.

While comments are disabled on the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok account, fans of The Kardashians soon took to Twitter to share their mixed reactions.

“North looks so much like her dad,” one person wrote, “but Kim is weird as hell for this. You couldn’t have used a different song?!”

“Does she know she can tell her kid no,” another critic added.

North West flexes her special effects makeup skills on TikTok

Kim has described TikTok as an important “creative outlet” for 9-year-old North. Last summer, the reality star told Allure that her daughter was “really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it.”

In the past, North has used her mom’s face as a canvas for some bold make-up looks, including a creation that she called mommy Grinch.

She also shows off a sense of humor about her famous family, gently poking fun at some of Kim’s most infamous viral moments.

Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with ex Kanye West

The Kardashians star recently opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with the controversial rapper. The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in late 2022, share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

On the Angie Martinez IRL podcast last month, Kim broke down in tears while discussing how she goes to extreme lengths to protect the kids from the negative press about their father, including limiting their access to social media and keeping TikTok comments turned off.

“I definitely protected him,” Kim said of her ex, “and I still will in the eyes of my kids.”

The children, she went on, “don’t know anything that goes on” in the outside world.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.