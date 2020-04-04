Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The hate for Jennifer is real! Mama June viewers react to Sugar Bear’s wife


The fans hate Jennifer from Mama June From Not to Hot. Pic credit: WE tv

While Mama June Shannon is not on this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, there is another mama that is here, and fans are not happy.

Sugarbear’s wife Jennifer has shown up and she wants to demand control of the situation with Alana in her mother’s absence.

Jennifer on Mama June: From Not to Hot

Viewers this week were not happy when Jennifer ruined what was one of Pumpkin’s first conversations with Mama June in a very long time.

As Pumpkin was trying to get some information from her mother, unsuccessfully, Jennifer decided to “open her big fat mouth” (a direct line from Pumpkin herself in her confessional).

Jennifer yelled across the dining table for Mama June to come back home to take care of her daughters, and Mama June ended up hanging up the phone.

This also isn’t the first time this season that Jennifer rubbed fans the wrong way.

While Pumpkin and her husband Joshua have taken temporary custody of Alana, Sugarbear and Jennifer have shown up and want to take Alana away from her sister.

They are in Los Angeles, staying with their manager Gina, who offered Alana some gigs. However, Jennifer doesn’t think this is a good idea.

Jennifer then stepped over the line and body-shamed Alana for wanting to audition for LA Fashion Fest.

Jennifer immediately became Public Enemy Number One, even over the absentee mother Mama June herself.

Twitter reacts with hatred to Jennifer

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disgust with the woman that many people believe just wants to take custody of Alana to one-up Mama June, instead of trying to do what is right for Honey Boo Boo.

Viewers took offense when Jennifer body-shamed Alana. Remember, Jennifer also weighed a great deal before she underwent weight-loss surgery herself.

One viewer wondered if Jennifer ever heard of plus-size models and said that either Sugarbear needs to put her in her place or Pumpkin needs to “kick her a–.”

Another believed that Pumpkin, at only 20-years of age, has Alana’s best interests at heart. However, they feel the restrictions that Jennifer has placed on Alana won’t help the young lady, who has grown up in the spotlight.

Even others laughed when Jennifer claimed that she is a celebrity. They said that she might have appeared on Mama June: From Not to Hot, but she will “never be Mama June even on her bad days.”

Finally, some see that Jennifer is after one thing in this situation — Alana’s money.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

