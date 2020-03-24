Jennifer gives an update ahead of Mama June: From Not To Hot and Sugar Bear’s wife has lost a lot of weight

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns this month with the subtitle Family Crisis.

What makes this season different from the past few is that Mama June is not the featured character this time around. As a matter of fact, she is not even in it.

Instead, this year it focuses on her family that she left behind when she went on the run. One family member, Jennifer, features in a new promo explaining what fans can expect.

Jennifer talks Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis

As we previously reported, this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot is mostly about Honey Boo Boo, Alana, and the fact that her mother left her and she is trying to figure out where to go from here without her in her life.

“Everything going on with my mom right now, I have mixed emotions about,” Alana said. “There’s times when I’m sad, then there’s times when I’m just mad at the whole situation.”

Jennifer, Sugar Bear’s wife, was in a new promo for the show and explained that it isn’t just about Honey Boo Boo, but about the entire family, dealing with Mama June abandoning them.

Jennifer seems to be taking control here in a clip from the upcoming season, as she said that the custody agreement with Alana needs rethinking since they moved to Los Angeles without telling them.

Jennifer also revealed that a lot of the things that have happened on their show weren’t always accurate. However, she said that this season it is really what is happening in their lives – of the Shannons and the Thompsons.

There were some touching clips as well, including Alana asking Pumpkin if she had heard from Mama, and Pumpkin saying it is the same thing — just a short text once a week.

Jennifer then pleaded with fans to understand they are real people in the real world with real problems.

“If I could talk to June today, I’d say June you really need to get your life straight,” Jennifer said. “You need to put your man aside, get rid of him, go to rehab, and get back home for your girls.”

Jennifer looks great

There is one more thing to take from this video.

Jennifer has lost a lot of weight and that plays a part in her story this season as well.

She mentions in the video that a lot has changed and that she is down to her goal of about 200 pounds. She had her whole body redone and still has to get some more work done.

There also was video footage, making it seem like her journey to be her best self will also play into the new season.