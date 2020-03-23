Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson gives Mama June: From Not To Hot fans an update on her life

Mama June: From Not to Hot is set to launch its fourth season. However, the namesake herself will not appear in her headlining show amidst arrests, drug charges, and estrangement from her family.

Mama, aka June Shannon, has drifted a long way from her plus size pageant mom persona. The once-beloved matriarch of Honey Boo Boo now faces drug-related court charges.

Additionally, erratic behavior has sent her family into a downward spiral.

New episodes of the WEtv series will focus on the family crisis, as they pick up the pieces that Mama June left behind.

Mama June gets her own show

When June Shannon signed up for a show all her own, the goal was to get her in better shape both mentally and physically.

Allegations of her dating a sex offender led to the cancelation of the TLC show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. June then attempted to reestablish herself and her family.

In addition to recovering her public image, she also received gastric sleeve surgery in an attempt to improve her physical image. She dropped an astonishing 300 pounds, getting down to a size 4.

However, in 2016, June began dating Geno Doak, who came with a lengthy rap sheet all his own.

A year ago, June and Geno were arrested in Alabama after police reportedly found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the couple’s vehicle.

After the arrest, June disappeared, ignoring calls and pleas from her loving family. The last person to see her was a tow truck operator, who has since been the victim of murder.

Honey Boo Boo is on an emotional rollercoaster

Honey Boo Boo, aka Alana Thompson, will now be the main focus of Mama June: From Not to Hot, as she takes on her formative years without her mother.

“For me, this season, you can expect to see a lot of emotions,” said Alana. “It’s like an emotional rollercoaster for me, basically.”

Since Mama June went MIA, Alana has had to live with her sister Pumpkin, Lauryn Shannon. Though the two get along seemingly well, Lauryn is pushing Alana to go back to school.

Previously, June began homeschooling Alana after she was bullied. Her sister and her husband, Josh, fear the lessons may have been lacking and want Alana to receive a proper education.

However, Alana is still focused on her mother and dealing with the emotions of essentially being abandoned by her.

“Everything going on with my mom right now, I have mixed emotions about,” Alana said. “There’s times when I’m sad, then there’s times when I’m just mad at the whole situation.”

Overall, Alana still holds onto faith for Mama, hoping she will go to rehab and get better, while also getting rid of her bad-news boyfriend.

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WEtv on Friday, March 27.