Family allegedly worried that ‘Mama June’ Shannon might steal Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s money, hides it from her

For a hot second, it looked like “Mama June” Shannon had turned her life around. She’d moved from the tiny house in the boondocks of Georgia to a beautiful home in Atlanta, and had weight loss surgery to help her shed all of her excess weight. She even had several rounds of cosmetic surgery to make her look extra gorgeous.
But things haven’t fared so well for her in recent months. The mother-of-four was arrested for charges related to crack, and it was alleged that she had a severe gambling habit.
I can't believe this day three years ago we have met who would have imagined two people that were not looking for anything and did not want to be in a relationship at the time would turn into never leave each other side... [Instagram post from Mama June about her relationship with Geno Doak, posted on their 3-year anniversary]
Her 13-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson could seemingly smell that her boyfriend Geno Doak was bad news, and refused to stay with her mother until he left the building. Mama June, however, decided to stay with Geno and let her daughter move out.
Now, a source close to the family has stated that Alana’s agent has hired a lawyer to ensure that Mama June cannot use her child’s money for her alleged cocaine or gambling habits. Alana is said to be worth $800,000, and that’s a tempting lot of money for someone always looking to “improve” their net worth.
Alana’s older sister Lauryn, aka Pumpkin, is currently serving as her guardian and is now the custodian of the money. However, she can only take it out with a written statement and proof that the money is going to Alana, and Alana only.