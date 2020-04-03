Mama June: From Not to Hot exclusive: Pumpkin gets a call from Mama June

Mama June: From Not to Hot is back with a new season and plenty of problems to work through. While June Shannon is running around with Geno Doak, her children are left to fend for themselves.

Pumpkin is currently raising Alana Thompson while June Shannon is in Alabama.

Things are about to get a lot more complicated on Mama June: From Not to Hot, and it doesn’t just stop with her arrest and substance abuse struggles.

June calls Pumpkin

In the exclusive clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot, Pumpkin receives a phone call from Mama June. She has been attempting to reach her mom for days, and now, she is finally returning her calls.

Unfortunately, this is not the best time. Pumpkin and Alana are in California at Gina Rodriguez’s house.

Along with them, Sugar Bear and Jennifer are also staying at the house. June Shannon’s call came at the exact time all five of them were sitting down to eat.

While Pumpkin was trying to get Mama June to talk, she lied about where she was. Alana piped in to say hi to her mom, and from there, things went downhill.

Jennifer didn’t keep her mouth closed and yelled out, asking June when she was going to come home to her children.

As tensions rise, Mama June’s situation is going to become increasingly critical. Will Jennifer’s comments cause June to hang up and lose contact with her daughters once again?

What is coming up on Mama June: From Not to Hot?

Last week, viewers watched as Big Mike and Doe Doe went to Alabama to try and get Mama June to return home.

They all learned about her arrest in the tabloids and are concerned about what she and Geno Doak have been up to.

A lot is going on this season, including Mama June’s refusal to deal with her family and confront her demons.

Alana Thomspon made headlines last year for pretending to snort cocaine on video, prompting Sugar Bear and Jennifer to want custody of her from Pumpkin.

So much has changed quickly for Mama June and her family. Her girls are left without a mom while she is partying it up in casinos with Geno Doak.

So many people are worried about her, and she has given Sugar Bear and Jennifer the leverage they need to take Alana and raise her in their home.

What will happen next? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.