Here’s how Mama June: From Not To Hot dealt with June Shannon’s recent drug use, arrest

Mama June: From Not to Hot is heavy this season. Not only is the show going over what has happened between June and her family, but they are also documenting it in real-time with their cameras.

Much of what happened on Mama June: From Not to Hot was filmed last year.

All of this has happened already in real-time. Viewers are watching as Mama June and her daughters go through what is arguably the most intense moments of their lives while in the spotlight.

How was Mama June’s arrest handled?

Last season on Mama June: From Not to Hot, there was an intervention staged. That was just days before she was arrested in Alabama with crack cocaine in her possession.

From there, things spiraled out of control.

Following the intervention, Mama June was checked into rehab. She only lasted several hours before Geno Doak picked her up and whisked her away without letting anyone know.

They ended up in Alabama, where both were arrested.

The crew from Mama June: From Not to Hot has been documenting everything ever since. They did not comment publicly on anything related to Mama June or her arrest.

Filming was their priority, and they made sure to get everything happening from all ends.

What will happen this season on Mama June: From Not to Hot?

With the season just beginning, there is so much to unpack.

Mama June: From Not to Hot began with Pumpkin and Josh raising Alana in their home.

There was some Sugar Bear thrown in there too, but ultimately, the show was focused on the sisters who were reeling from the downward spiral of their mother.

Doe Doe and Big Mike also talked about finding Mama June. She was staying Alabama following the arrest. They wanted to bring her home to be with her girls, and their trip to find her was the ending of the episode.

Big Mike is mad about what went down with Mama June and Geno Doak.

He has words for them both, and the film crew from Mama June: From Not to Hot had some concern that he would fight him if they found him.

Previews moving forward reveal that they have a lot of searching to do to find Mama June and Geno Doak. Doe Doe is going to try her best to find her sister and make sure she is okay.

There is going to be some pushback and it looks like she will end up in handcuffs.

Will Mama June be able to turn her life around?

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.