Pumpkin updates fans on life, Alana’s living situation ahead of Mama June: From Not to Hot premiere

Tonight is the season premiere of Mama June From Not to Hot on WEtv, and the primary thing to note is that Mama June is not a huge part of the show this season.

Mama June took off and left her daughter Alana (Honey Boo Boo) with her older daughter Pumpkin. Since that time, Alana said they barely ever hear from Mama June.

WEtv put up a preview with Pumpkin telling fans what they can expect from this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Pumpkin talks new season

In a new preview video, Pumpkin explains to fans that she is the person put in charge of Alana when Mama June left.

Pumpkin, real name Lauryn Efird, has her own child, along with Alana, to care for while her mother is absent from their lives. However, she also has Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer to deal with.

When it comes to Pumpkin, who is now 20, she says her life has completely changed since the last we saw her — “like a complete 360. Its been a ride”

Pumpkin said that living together is not easy, although it is nice to have her younger sister Alana there, because she helps out. She also said that having Alana there means she is part of their family too.

Pumpkin also said that the way people see them acting on the show is how they are in real life. However, this season fans will get to see them all mature.

Jennifer is getting in the way

Remember back when Jennifer, the wife of Honey Bear, had her preview video?

She said that she was showing up because they weren’t going to move across the country without her knowing. It sounds like stepmom wants to be in control now.

Pumpkin finally got Mama June to answer the phone, which had to be special for both her and Alana. However, Jennifer ruined everything.

When Pumpkin got her mom on the phone, Jennifer yelled across the room, “When are you coming home for your daughters,” which caused Mama June to hang up the phone.

Pumpkin finally got a chance to talk to her mother and Jennifer ruined it.

“This is the first time we have all heard from mama in a long time,” Pumpkin said. “And of course, Jennifer has to open her fat fu**ing mouth.”

This is the type of drama that we can expect from this season from Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“If I did see mama today, I guess the only thing I would say to her is like why do you continue to let us down.”