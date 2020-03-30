Everything you need to know about Big Mike on Mama June: From Not to Hot

Big Mike is back on Mama June: From Not to Hot. He has been around for years. This time, he is right in the thick of all of the drama that is about to go down.

Mama June is on a downward spiral with Geno Doak. Her family is worried about her, and with Alana living with Pumpkin, the stakes have never been higher. Big Mike warned Geno about hurting the girls or June, and now, he is ready to settle up.

Who is Big Mike on Mama June: From Not to Hot?

Viewers who have followed Mama June since the beginning likely know all about Big Mike. He is her best friend, and the two have been close for years. He was around before the fame, and now, he is here through it.

Not only is Big Mike June’s friend, but he also knows all of her family and has a good relationship with her children. He is not a fan of Sugar Bear at all, which was a point of contention for a long time before the Mama June: From Not to Hot show.

He has seen his fair share of controversy from being in the public eye. Big Mike was drug over the coals for tattoos he has and for the views he has shared on social media.

He has both Twitter and Facebook.

What is Big Mike up to on Mama June: From Not to Hot?

This season, Big Mike appeared right at the beginning.

He and Doe Doe (June’s sister) talked about going to find June in Alabama following her arrest alongside Geno Doak. She was planning to go and get her sister by herself and asked him to go along.

As it turns out, Big Mike decided to go with Doe Doe. Their journey to Alabama was documented, and when they arrived at the casino, no cameras were allowed in.

There was some concern that Big Mike may have hurt Geno because he discussed doing something like that in a confessional on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

He is not happy about Geno Doak and what he is doing to Mama June and her girls.

He did have a conversation with him about hurting June or the girls, and now, he is fit to be tied with the way things have played out. Big Mike isn’t happy with the way things are going, and as the season goes on, things get more intense and critical.

To see more of Big Mike, be sure to tune in each week.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.