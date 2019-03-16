Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak arrested for crack cocaine possession in Alabama days before Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premiere

By Shaunee Flowers

16th March 2019 12:32 PM ET

On the Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premiere, trouble was teased for Geno Doak but now it looks like Mama June Shannon and her fiance have even more legal trouble to deal with. On the same day that her WEtv series premiered for Season 3, it was learned that Mama June and Geno were both arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges after an altercation at a gas station.

The arrest happened on Wednesday, just two days before the premiere. TMZ reported that both Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak were arrested. Geno was charged with domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mama June was also arrested at the same time on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Initially, it wasn’t reported which drug the pair were accused of having in their possession but according to the police report, Mama June and Geno Doak were caught with crack cocaine. It has also been reported that Geno admitted to having a needle in his pocket during the police pat down.

When officers began searching the vehicle, which belonged to Mama June, there was another needle found on the floor as well as a green pill with a white substance identified as crack cocaine in it. When Mama June was searched, police reportedly found a glass pipe in her pocket.

An audio recording of Mama June and the tow truck company from when she was trying to get her truck back after her arrest has been released. It can be heard below.

#MamaJune drug arrest was serious because cops say she admitted the white powder they found was crack cocaine, & she was also caught with a needle and a pipe. Check out the audio of a conversation between Mama June and the tow truck driver after she was released.#Lovelyti2002 pic.twitter.com/b7GexmW0uK — lovelyti (@lovelyti) March 16, 2019

It’s not clear how Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak’s arrests might affect Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3. Fans have worried about a possible cancellation of the show but so far, there has been no indication from WEtv or production company Thinkfactory Media about that happening.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.