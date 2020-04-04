June Shannon cashes in on Cameo after no check from Mama June: From Not To Hot

This season on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the show focuses on Mama June’s family, and she is nowhere to be found yet.

Mama June also didn’t pocket a paycheck from the series this season since she disappeared and wasn’t on enough episodes.

So, what is Mama June doing for money?

Mama June needs money

Mama June is on the run with her boyfriend, Geno Doak. They are running away from her family and her problems, and they found more problems of their own.

Outside of their very publicized arrests and Mama June’s well-documented substance abuse problems, she is also desperate for money.

In the current season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, her sister Doe Doe is looking for June Shannon and has taken June’s childhood friend Big Mike to help.

Doe Doe is also worried.

Mama June already reportedly pawned off the ring that Geno bought for her, and Doe Doe worries that Mama June might be selling more for money than fans might believe.

That is a worrying thought.

June Shannon on Cameo

The good news is that Mama June might not need to go down that road at all.

June has started selling Cameo videos to fans.

According to The Sun, Mama June is selling her Cameo videos to fans for as much as $30 a shot.

This is also good news because Mama June still has a lot of fans, and she is getting some good business here, shooting from what looks like a small home office.

Mama June said that she is quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic and thought that her fans could use some shootouts from the reality star.

“Hey y’all, this is Mama June and in this pandemic, I would love to be able to send videos and shootouts to y’all. So join me on Cameo.”

There have been several fans who also reportedly already ordered them and gave her some great reviews for being “fast” when it comes to recording and sending out their personalized videos.

Mama June isn’t the only one using Cameo

According to The Blast, young Honey Boo Boo herself, Alana, is making thousands of dollars creating her own Cameo videos for fans.

The 14-year-old has reportedly gotten so many requests when she joined Cameo that she can’t keep up.

Alana is only charging $25 each video, and in her welcome screen, she admits that “I’m always happy,” which is a little different than what we have seen so far this season on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Pumpkin is also selling her own Cameo videos as well for $20 each.