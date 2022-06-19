The Challenge: USA’s Kyland Young fires back at fan criticizing Big Brother cast members on spinoff

The Challenge: USA’s Kyland Young during Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Following the arrival of a new promotional video for The Challenge: USA, fans have given their thoughts about who will be competing in the upcoming spinoff show.

Some fans have been critical of the new series, as it has no cast members from the main MTV show. However, this will be an exclusive CBS spinoff featuring only CBS reality stars.

Kyland Young, a former Big Brother star and competitor on The Challenge: USA, recently reacted to one fan’s critical comments about the latest promotional video.

The Challenge: USA promo video arrives

MTV’s The Challenge recently unveiled a promotional video for their CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA. The upcoming show premieres in July and features only cast members from the CBS shows Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

In the four-minute promotional video, longtime host TJ Lavin introduces the spinoff on a “new home with a new cast and a whole new Challenge.”

Once TJ’s delivered his introduction, it was time to meet some of the spinoff’s cast members. This particular video introduces cast members from Big Brother, including Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, and Kyland Young.

The video has them answering various questions, such as their pet peeves or revealing any hidden talents they possess.

TJ also speaks a bit more in the promo video and praises Big Brother players for having an advantage. He says they’ve “lived together with other people” before, and “little things don’t get on their nerves.”

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Kyland Young fires back at fan’s criticism of cast members

After the new promotional video’s release online, some fans criticized the show for only having CBS players and not anyone from MTV’s longtime competition series.

One fan commented that they wanted to “hear from some interesting players” like “legends” who could offer some advice. That brought Big Brother 23 star Kyland Young to defend his fellow BB stars, listing off some of their credentials.

He brought up Xavier as the winner of BB 23 and also “one of the two unanimous winners in the show’s 23 seasons.” Kyland also praised Alyssa as the “longest survivor against the most successful alliance in the show’s history” and Tiffany as “one of the greatest strategists to play the game.”

“But you’re right – everyone else in the video is kinda lame!” Kyland said, which could have been a dig at Enzo’s appearance in the video or him defending most of his BB allies.

Pic credit: @AnalyseStan/Twitter

Fans of The Challenge have developed a love-hate relationship with cast members who have arrived on MTV’s show. In the past, there have been strong or entertaining competitors, including Paulie Calafiore, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Natalie Negrotti. In more recent seasons, the show added Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Amber Borzotra.

Two of those individuals have won in the past two seasons, as Kaycee and Amber can call themselves champions. Both won in their finals as partners of Chris “CT” Tamburello.

With The Challenge: USA spinoff, many fans who love the overall competition series may be watching to see if any of the new Big Brother competitors can bring something to the table for MTV’s show.

The Challenge: USA spinoff premieres on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c.