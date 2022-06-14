The Challenge: USA trailer arrives for CBS spinoff with Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor stars competing

The Challenge: USA trailer has arrived for CBS’ spinoff show. Pic credit: CBS

For fans who can’t get enough of MTV’s The Challenge and the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, on Paramount+, another spinoff show is on the way which captures the same competitive nature of the reality TV series.

The Challenge: USA trailer has arrived, showing off some of what’s to come in the CBS spinoff, which will include cast members from Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

Host TJ Lavin is back in his familiar role and gives Challenge fans an idea of what’s on the way, including “extraordinary athleticism” and “high-octane drama.”

CBS reality stars to take on The Challenge: USA

While CBS and The Challenge had previously released a teaser clip for The Challenge: USA, they’ve officially unveiled a full minute and 30 seconds-long video trailer.

It includes a look at some of the spinoff show’s cast of 28 CBS reality TV titans, including Big Brother’s Enzo Palumbo and Tiffany Mitchell, Love Island’s Cely Vazquez and Cinco Holland, and Survivor’s Ben Driebergen and Shantel Smith. Three Amazing Race stars will also participate, including Cayla Lee and Leo Temory.

“If you wanna play dirty, we can play dirty,” one of the women from the cast is heard saying in a voiceover.

That tends to happen on MTV’s show, so don’t be surprised to see it on the CBS spinoff. Host TJ Lavin indicates that the new series offers competitors “a chance to go down in reality television history.”

Various scenes in The Challenge: USA trailer include competitors in action, such as Survivor star Danny McCray leaping a daily challenge while on a harness. Another scene has competitors lowering themselves down the side of a tall building to check out numbers, possibly as part of a puzzle.

There are also previews of other daily events featuring competitors falling into the water, driving cars on a dirt track, and walking carefully along narrow pathways wobbling on a body of water.

And would it be The Challenge without the most panic-inducing and bone-crushing elimination event of them all? That’s right; even Hall Brawl makes an appearance in the latest trailer as someone is getting rocked in the narrow corridor.

As previously reported, The Challenge: USA winners will later compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament featuring finalists from three other Challenge spinoffs.

The other finalists for War of the Worlds will be the winners of The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK spinoff shows. The winner(s) of The Challenge: War of the Worlds becomes the first-ever Challenge World Champion and likely takes home a nice cash prize.

Is The Challenge still happening on MTV?

For those who are fans of only MTV’s The Challenge, don’t worry. The longtime competition series is currently filming Season 38, which will likely begin to unveil episodes later this year.

MTV hasn’t revealed when the new season will air, but with it typically taking a few months to film a regular season, it might not be until possibly October or later in 2022.

In addition to the MTV show, fans have been enjoying Paramount Plus’ third season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, featuring well-known OGs from MTV’s show, including Wes Bergmann, Mark Long, KellyAnne Judd, Veronica Portillo, and Darrell Taylor.

It’s unknown if there will be a fourth season, as there have yet to be any reports confirming that. However, fans definitely have a lot of The Challenge to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, on CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes are available on Paramount.