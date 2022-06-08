The Challenge: USA cast for CBS spinoff show revealed, including Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island stars

The Challenge: USA spinoff will feature stars from Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: USA cast will feature CBS’ Big Brother and Survivor, as well as competitors from the reality TV worlds of Amazing Race and Love Island as they compete in MTV’s longtime competition game show.

Two former show winners are heading up the cast with Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor: Blood vs. Water winner Tyson Apostol.

They’ll be joined by familiar faces, including Love Island’s Cashay Proudfoot, Kyra Green, and Javonny Vega, as well as Big Brother’s Kyland Young, Alyssa Lopez, and Tiffany Mitchell.

Full cast revealed for CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff show

On Tuesday, Monsters and Critics reported that an official The Challenge: USA promo poster leaked online, showing four cast members standing with host TJ Lavin.

A day later, CBS and MTV’s The Challenge unveiled the complete cast list and cast photos for the upcoming reality TV spinoff show. An Instagram post below shows all of the cast members together.

From Big Brother, viewers will see Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Enzo Palumbo, Angela Rummans, David Alexander, Alyssa Lopez, and Kyland Young.

Amazing Race will bring just three competitors to the show: James Wallington, Cayla Lee, and Leo Temory.

However, Survivor and Love Island also make up a bulk of the spinoff’s cast. For Survivor, fans will see Shantel Smith, Danny McCray, Sarah Lacina, Tyson Apostol, Tasha Fox, Domenick Abbate, Desi Williams, and Ben Driebergen.

Last but not least, former guests at Love Island’s villa will be competing in this spinoff for MTV’s Challenge. They include Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, Shannon St. Claire, Cashel Barnett, Justine Ndiba, Javonny Vega, Cely Vazquez, and Kyra Green. Kyra currently appears on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5.

Fans have seen stars from all of the above shows pop up on MTV’s main The Challenge, including recent winners Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark, who were on Big Brother. Love Island has brought stars including Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan, while Survivor stars including Michaela Bradshaw, Michele Fitzgerald, and Jay Starrett have also competed.

Amazing Race has brought the fewest competitors thus far. Most recently, fans saw Jenn Lee compete in what seemed like a one-and-done season for her on Total Madness, getting eliminated in Episode 2.

The Challenge: CBS one of four spinoff series

The Challenge: USA will feature daily challenges and elimination events, much like the main show on MTV. Cast members will compete to determine finalists to run TJ Lavin’s final. There will ultimately be a winner, or winners, for the spinoff. The winners receive $500,000 in prize money, much like Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars.

Those winners became the USA champions and go on to compete in the global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will be on Paramount Plus. It will also feature the winners of three other Challenge spinoffs. They are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK.

The winner(s) of The Challenge: War of the Worlds will become the first-ever Challenge World Champion(s). It’s currently unknown what sort of prize that will carry.

Viewers can catch the premiere episode of The Challenge: USA on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, as it will arrive right after the premiere of the new season of Big Brother.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.