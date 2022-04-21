Kyra Green on Ex on the Beach 5: Who is the EOTB cast member and where is she on Instagram?

Kyra Green from MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 cast. Pic credit: MTV

With MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, there are 10 singles living at the Villa when the show starts, but their ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends show up to complicate matters.

Another twist arrives several episodes into the season, as more singles arrive on the beach shore to join the fun. That’ll include the debut of Kyra Green on Ex on the Beach 5.

Here are more details about Kyra and where to find her on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Who is Kyra Green from Ex on the Beach 5?

Kyra Green is a 25-year-old musician from Los Angeles, California, who was part of Kidz Bop from 2009 through 2011. She’s the lead singer of a sibling band called 212 Green, and they performed on America’s Got Talent in 2013.

In MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 cast, she first arrives three episodes into the show’s season as one of the new singles heading to the dock on jetskis.

Kyra previously appeared on the first season of the reality TV dating show Love Island, where she entered the Villa right after the first coupling happened on Day 1. On Day 2, Kyra got to choose any guy there and chose Cashel Barnett, leaving Caro Viehweg single.

Kyra’s other partners during Love Island included Eric and Jared. She got dumped on Day 24 of the season.

Now she returns for MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, where she is one of the 10 singles along with Derryn Paige, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Arisce Wanzer.

During Love Island USA, Kyra also liked her castmate Emily Salch. That’s who her ex is for Ex on the Beach Season 5.

Kyra’s EOTB 5 video provides dating insights

In her Ex on the Beach 5 promotional clip, Kyra says the best thing about dating her is that she’s a “ride or die b***h,” Since hippies raised her, people can also be themselves around her without judgment.

Her five dealbreakers for a partner are poor communication, an inability to go deep with her, not being a risk-taker, not being a ride or die, and being “highly judgmental of other people.”

She says her loud snoring and issues with opening up are her “toxic traits” that others may have trouble with.

Along with Love Island, Kyra was also on the web series Match Me If You Can, presented by MTV and Pepsi Mango. During her time on the series, she had a steamy hot tub kiss with castmate Natalie Negrotti, best known for MTV’s The Challenge and CBS’ Big Brother.

Where to find Kyra on Instagram and social media

Kyra Green currently appears at the handle @kyra212green on Instagram. She has over 360,000 followers and lists herself as biracial, bicoastal, and bisexual in her bio.

She often shares selfies of herself in bikinis or other attire and photos and videos from her various escapades, including trips to the beach, concerts, or music festivals.

She shared a skimpy bikini image ahead of the premiere of Ex on the Beach 5, reminding viewers when and where they could watch her and the rest of the cast.

The best places to follow Kyra are her Instagram page and the official Ex on the Beach IG page here.

Ex on the Beach 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.