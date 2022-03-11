The Challenge alum Da’Vonne Rogers headlines Ex on the Beach Season 5 cast

Da’Vonne Rogers to appear in Ex on the Beach Season 5. Pic credit: MTV

Big Brother and The Challenge star Da’Vonne Rogers will be one of several singles exploring romantic relations when Ex on the Beach returns for a new season.

The Ex on the Beach Season 5 cast was recently unveiled, with Da’Vonne listed among the 10 reality TV stars considered “singles.” Other reality TV stars will appear from Love Island, Strut, Paradise Hotel, Double Shot at Love, and Too Hot to Handle.

There will also be 14 exes in the cast from various reality TV programs such as Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Big Brother Canada, and Love Island. Here are the latest details about the cast and when to watch Season 5.

Da’Vonne Rogers leads Ex on the Beach Season 5 cast

On Thursday, MTV revealed that two more seasons of the popular dating show, Ex on the Beach, have been greenlit. They’ll return with Season 5 filmed at the Gran Canaria Island of Spain, with the premiere episode arriving at the end of March.

As mentioned, the show features 10 singles with Da’Vonne Rogers amongst the headline cast members navigating romantic relationships. She’s joined by Strut’s Arisce Wanzer, Double Shot at Love’s Derynn Paige, Love Island’s Ray Gantt, Too Hot to Handle’s Bryce Hirschberg, Paradise Hotel’s David Barta, and Love Island’s Kyra Green.

Ranin Karim, Alain Lorenzo, and World of Dance’s Jonathan Troncosco are also amongst singles who will get a chance to “rekindle with old flames or move on for good.”

Da’Vonne shared an Instagram post surprising her fans, followers, friends, and castmates by letting them know she’ll be on the new season.

“Surprise! I’m taking quite the trip to the beach! Don’t miss this season of #ExOnTheBeach,” she wrote in her caption, sharing a preview clip of herself from the show.

Pic credit: @davonnedianne_/Instagram

Da’Vonne previously appeared as a contestant on Big Brother 17, 18, and 22. She also appeared as a competitor on MTV’s The Challenge for two seasons with Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds.

Exes include Love Island’s Caro Viee, Sher, and Emily Salch

Along with the singles, there will be 14 exes washing up on shore during Ex on the Beach 5. Nine of them have appeared on previous reality TV series.

They include Love Island stars Caro Viee, Sher, Emily Salch, and Big Brother’s Kat Dunn.

Big Brother Canada will be represented by Jamar Lee and Minh-Ly Nguen-Cao. Also in the cast are Mike Mulderrig of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Ricky Rogers from Double Shot at Love, and Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien.

The exes who weren’t on reality TV shows are Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian, and Alexis Christina.

When and where to watch Ex on the Beach 5

Ex on the Beach Season 5 officially premieres on MTV on Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c. The season will consist of 12 hour-long episodes.

Previous seasons of Ex on the Beach are available on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, as well as the MTV app and website.

Along with Ex on the Beach 5 in the United States, other international versions are on the way. They’ll include Celeb Ex on the Beach (UK), De Ferias Com O Ex (Brazil), La Venganza De Los Ex VIP (Latin America), and Ex on the Beach Double Dutch (Benelux).

Details on the international seasons of Ex on the Beach are forthcoming.

Ex on the Beach is the latest reality series announced for MTV’s lineup and should give fans something to enjoy until The Challenge Season 38 makes its way to the network.

Ex on the Beach 5 premieres Thursday, March 31, on MTV. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.