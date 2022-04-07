Derryn Paige on Ex on the Beach 5: Who is the EOTB single and where can you find her on Instagram?

Derryn Paige is one of the singles appearing in MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 5. Pic credit: MTV

Viewers are meeting Derryn Paige on Ex on the Beach 5, which features singles arriving at a beautiful beach location and exploring potential new relationships. However, their exes arrive soon after, making for dramatic moments involving past lovers and relationship issues.

For Derryn, it’s not her first time appearing in an MTV dating show either, and her ex also appeared on that same reality television show.

Here are more details about who EOTB star Derryn Paige is and where to find her on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Derryn Paige on Ex on the Beach 5?

Derryn Paige is a 28-year-old cast member on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5. She is of Italian descent, originally from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and is a Virgo.

According to a YouTube Q&A video she did in 2019, she attended an all-girls Catholic High School and then Rutgers University. Derryn said she holds a degree in Economics and Psychology. She also minored in Entrepreneurship.

She previously appeared in another MTV show that some viewers might be familiar with, as she was one of the women in the first season of Double Shot at Love, a spinoff from Shot at Love.

It featured well-known Jersey Shore cast members Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Paulie D in a dating game show with 20 women competing for their affection. Derryn made it pretty far into the season, as she was one of the show’s cast members who got to the finale. However, Vinny ultimately chose Alysse Joyner from Brooklyn, New York.

Derryn isn’t just a reality TV star who appears in dating shows. She also has her own company, Goddess of Easton, which sells lingerie. Derryn often models various items for her customers on the official Instagram page.

Derryn’s Ex on the Beach 5 promo video

MTV unveiled promotional videos featuring the EOTB 5 singles ahead of the season premiere. That included Derryn as she humorously informed viewers how picky she is about who she dates.

“I have a reputation as being this sex goddess. The one who likes to pose in lingerie and take crazy, funny, sexy photos, but actually I’m not like that at all,” she also said.

Derryn also cleared up the misconception that she’s a “master dater,” saying it’s usually just her and her cats “alone at home,” but it could become a date if the mailman shows up.

“She revealed that love is difficult for her since she has her “guard up all the time,” so she needs someone to take her guard down and figure out what makes her tick.

Ricky Rogers is Derryn’s ex for Ex on the Beach 5, who also appeared on MTV’s Double Shot at Love. More of his story pops up in Episode 2 of EOTB 5 when he arrives onshore, to Derryn’s delight or dismay.

Where to find Derryn on Instagram, other social media

Derryn Paige has an Instagram page that currently boasts over 325,000 followers. Fans can follow her page @derryn_paige. She posts every so often on the page as she models various bikinis, lingerie, and other outfits. Derryn also promotes her company and her website featuring exclusive content such as photos and videos.

Derryn also shares photos from her reality television shows, as well as her travels to fun places, including Vegas. However, most photos feature the reality TV star in lingerie or bikinis, which may have prompted that “sex goddess” talk she mentioned in her EOTB 5 video clip.

Instagram isn’t the only place to find Derryn. She also has a YouTube channel where her following is much smaller, and she’s less active than on her Instagram.

However, the video below gives more insights into her likes, dislikes, pet peeves, and favorite things. For more about her, fans will need to check out the weekly episodes of EOTB 5 to see what drama unfolds with her ex, Ricky!

Ex on the Beach 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.