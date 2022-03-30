Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, and Nikki Hall party together in Las Vegas

Vinny, Pauly, and Nikki were spotted partying together in Las Vegas. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans’ favorite “throuple” is enjoying their time together in Las Vegas.

Vinny Guadagnino was recently spotted alongside his best friend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall at one of Pauly’s shows.

Vinny resides in Vegas at the moment as he completes his third residency at Chippendales.

Pauly and Nikki currently live together in Pauly’s home in Vegas and he maintains residencies at a few nightclubs when he’s not traveling the country on tour.

Nikki started touring with Pauly this past year and the two of them have become inseparable. That has left Vinny as the couple’s third wheel and the trio has become known as a “throuple” as Pauly often jokes that Nikki is his “main” while Vinny is his “side.”

The three of them looked to be having a blast as they partied together at one of Pauly’s gigs.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Nikki Hall party together in Las Vegas

Vinny has been keeping his fans up to speed on his latest adventures in Sin City through his Instagram stories.

His recent night out with Pauly and Nikki was no exception to that.

In addition to videos of the crowd that came out to see Pauly’s show, Vinny shared a video of Nikki dancing and having a good time.

He captioned the post, “The [Nikki Hall] anthem #Bomboclaat.”

The recent outing is common practice for the three of them whenever they have a chance to be in the same place together.

They were also spotted hanging out a few months ago at the New York Rangers game.

Pauly was providing the music at Madison Square Garden and Nikki and Vinny showed up on the jumbotron as they beat up the beat together.

Is Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino in a new relationship?

Even though he continues to tag along with Nikki and Pauly, Jersey Shore fans thought that Vinny might be dropping hints that he was seeing someone new.

He shared a post on his Instagram that joked about when the right time would be to share pictures on social media when in a new relationship.

Vinny has not shared whether or not he is dating at the moment but seems to be focusing on staying in shape for his Chippendales gig instead.

Fans can catch Vinny as he shows off his Keto Guido physique at Chippendales over the next couple of weeks.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.