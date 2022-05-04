The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti poses topless in pool with Melissa Reeves and Britni Thornton

Natalie Negrotti during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Three former competitors from MTV’s The Challenge shared yet another photo to heat up the internet, this time ditching their tops while enjoying a pool in the warmth of Florida.

That included former finalists Natalie Negrotti and Melissa Reeves topless and three-time competitor Britni Thornton. The three women had recently linked up during Melissa’s trip to the states, with another castmate later joining them for a fun Easter shoot.

However, this time around, Natalie asked fans if she should return to a specific reality television show, although it’s unclear if she was asking seriously or to push fans’ to her exclusive content.

Natalie Negrotti goes topless with Britni Thornton, Melissa Reeves

On Tuesday evening, former Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti posted on her official Instagram, showing another provocative photo featuring herself and two castmates.

Natalie’s in the middle of castmates Britni Thornton and Melissa Reeves, with each cleverly holding their arms and hands across their chests.

The photo features all three women topless in a pool with only a pink flotation device and a wooden fence in the background. While Natalie didn’t tag a location, the photo was likely taken in Miami, Florida, several weeks ago, when other images were taken involving the three women.

“Should I go back on The Challenge? Had so much fun it made me want to go back! You know where to click 🥰,” Natalie wrote in her caption, likely referring to her Instagram bio link.

It was the latest photo from the former Big Brother and Challenge star featuring Britni and Melissa. The three women were also part of a bigger photoshoot for Easter, including castmate Tori Deal and two other friends. Each of them wore lingerie or swimsuits and some form of bunny ears in the steamy photo.

Melissa also shared the photo on her page and a video from TikTok of her and her castmates hanging out. She encouraged fans to follow her page at melissa_reeves on TikTok.

In addition to using Instagram, Natalie often vlogs about her daily adventures on YouTube, including a video about her recent hangout with castmates. She suggestively titled it, I’m Going Back on The Challenge!?!?! MTV’s The Challenge Reunion Vlog!!!

Fans react to Natalie’s photo and question

As one might expect, Natalie’s latest photo brought in more than a few reactions from her fans and followers, some of whom answered her question about The Challenge and others who admired the picture.

An admirer referred to Natalie as “stunning” in her latest image on Instagram.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

One fan told Natalie she was one of their favorites, so she “definitely go back” to The Challenge.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

“Yes go back to The Challenge.. miss you on tv ❤️,” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

Another fan suggested Natalie should return and bring Britni Thornton back with her.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

Castmate Tori Deal also stopped by to tell the women they looked “stunning” in their latest photo.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

Tori and Natalie recently shook up their fans and followers on Instagram when they revealed a sizzling collaboration they did to create photos and videos for OnlyFans. At the time, Tori said it was inspired by news of rapper and personality Bhad Bhabie making over $50 million from the platform.

As far as Natalie returning to The Challenge, the status of that is unknown. As of this report, no official cast announcements have been made for the show, although it’s always a possibility she’ll be amongst surprise vets returning to compete.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.