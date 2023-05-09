The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers: 10 competitors are now eliminated from spinoff

With The Challenge: USA Season 2 filming in Croatia, the spinoff has nearly seen half of its cast members eliminated from contending for the championship.

As of this writing, 10 competitors are now out of the running, as elimination spoilers have been arriving every several days.

The show’s first season featured only stars from CBS reality TV shows, but in Season 2, they added reality TV stars who started on MTV.

Some of those individuals bring significant experience from The Challenge as former finalists and multi-time champions.

Monsters and Critics previously reported spoilers suggesting a trend with USA eliminations, and it appears that it is still holding based on the latest cast member sent home.

This report will contain spoilers from the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA spinoff.

Elimination No. 10 arrives from The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers

The Challenge: USA 2 might feature a unique format with teams and voting, but there are still daily challenges and eliminations like other seasons of the competition series. On Monday, another elimination was revealed for the ongoing spinoff season.

Based on the photo revealed, viewers can see another rookie has been ousted from the game. The @mtvchallengeinsider shared a photo of Monte Taylor from CBS’ Big Brother.

Monte is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Delaware who appeared in Big Brother Season 24.

In his BB 24 season, Monte nearly won the game but finished as a runner-up to winner Taylor Hale. During his time on the show, Monte had loyalties with castmates, including Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Matt Turner.

The Challenge: USA 2 was Monte’s first appearance in the competition series, but now the rookie’s season has ended along with several other Big Brother stars’ seasons.

Who else is eliminated from The Challenge: USA 2?

Big Brother stars seem to be getting targeted in The Challenge: USA 2, as mostly BB players have been eliminated so far. Along with Monte, other BB stars sent home include Tyler Crispen, Ameerah Jones, Alyssa Lopez, and Tiffany Mitchell.

Paulie Calafiore, a two-time finalist on The Challenge, was also eliminated. He previously appeared in Big Brother Season 18 and hadn’t appeared in MTV’s competition series since his infamous War of the Worlds 2 final.

Only two reality TV stars who got started on MTV are out of the game. Two-time All Stars champion Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) and Amanda Garcia (Are You The One? 3) are done for the season.

Jonna and Paulie were among several Challenge stars cheering on Mark Long during his BRCW match in Florida this weekend.

The spinoff season started with three teams, each featuring eight competitors. Two of the competitors got their start on MTV reality TV shows, while the other six started on either Big Brother, Survivor, or Amazing Race.

The eliminations will continue as now there are 14 competitors left vying to win the season. Other notable stars from CBS and MTV include Michaela Bradshaw, Michele Fitzgerald, Josh Martinez, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Tori Deal, and Johnny Bananas.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.