The Challenge: Theo Campbell shades castmates about possible Battle of the Exes 3 season

A recent tease by MTV’s The Challenge for another Battle of the Exes season brought more than a few cast members out to comment about the possibilities.

Among them were Paulie Calafiore, Fessy Shafaat, and Amanda Garcia, each of whom mentioned they have the necessary background to participate in a show of that theme.

That also included former finalist Theo Campbell. He reacted to one fan’s prediction for who the Battle of the Exes 3 winners might be by throwing a bit of shade at his castmates.

Fan predicts Battle of Exes 3 winners

There’s no official Battle of the Exes 3 season confirmed just yet, but MTV’s The Challenge teased the concept with their recent video post on social media.

It generated some excitement amongst fans and cast members over the potential theme’s return. The format of Exes involved cast members having to team up with their ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, showmances, and hookups to compete.

Teams included CT Tamburello and Diem Brown, Jemmye Carroll and Ryan Knight, Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, and more.

Another former couple on the show was Amanda, who had a showmance with Joss Mooney during a season together.

“@joss_mooney start training it’s go time baby,” Amanda tweeted once MTV’s video arrived online.

Joss, who originally appeared on Ex on the Beach UK 1, went on to appear on MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas, followed by Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2.

He and Amanda were castmates during Final Reckoning, where their showmance occurred. Since his WOTW2 appearance several years ago, he has continued training and told Amanda he’s ready for an Exes 3.

A fan seemed to fully support the idea of an Amanda and Joss Exes 3 team and believes they could actually win the whole thing. Joss is a former finalist during Final Reckoning, where he was teamed up with Sylvia Elsrode.

“They’re winning Exes 3 btw,” the fan tweeted with a photo of Amanda and Joss side by side.

Theo Campbell throws jab, castmate responds

In the past several weeks, Theo Campbell made news by bringing up his absence from The Challenge since appearing in War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. That even prompted him to mention he’d do the show for free just to compete for the prize money, which caused Amanda to react to the idea, seemingly amused.

That got Theo to respond to her, saying he’d made more money as a runner-up in his War of the Worlds season than she’d made during her entire time on reality TV, something which could be debatable.

After the fan’s tweet above about Amanda and Joss winning a possible Battle of the Exes 3, Theo replied, suggesting that a team of him and his former Challenge showmance/hookup, Kam Williams, would be the team to beat.

Joss replied to his former War of the Worlds castmate, saying he needed to settle down because “no one cares.”

Joss’ recent Twitter activity is the first he’s had in several months, as he’s typically more active on Instagram. In August, he mentioned Amanda still had him blocked for some reason. However, Amanda unblocked him soon after, and it seems they’re still amicable years after their showmance.

A Battle of the Exes 3 season hasn’t officially been announced, but the tease by MTV’s The Challenge and various castmates certainly seems to make a strong case that it needs to happen!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.