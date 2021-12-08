The Challenge: Jemmye Carroll spills tea on Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley split, addresses cheating rumors

The Challenge star Jemmye Carroll shared extra details about Tori Deal and her split from Jordan Wiseley. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge alum Jemmye Carroll recently shared what she said were inside details about last year’s split between castmates Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal, who were previously engaged to be married.

During a recent video session, the All Stars OG addressed the cheating rumors that Tori previously denied involving her castmate, and also explained why she sees Tori as an “opportunist.”

That brought some fans to react with various opinions on the matter, including those questioning Jemmye’s motives in sharing the details.

Video surfaces of Jemmye Carroll spilling tea

When it comes to The Challenge tea, several current and former cast members seem to give the best insights and never-heard-before details about their castmates.

That includes Amanda Garcia, Marie Roda, and Jemmye Carroll. Each of them, and other cast members, have Patreon subscriber-based pages where they give their recaps and commentary about the show.

On Tuesday (Dec. 7), Jemmye shared an Instagram post teasing “she’s back,” indicating she was ready to deliver a Challenge Patreon video with some major tea.

Many people knew ahead of time that Jemmye said she had some inside information about castmates Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley regarding their breakup last year. That happened last year just after Tori finished filming The Challenge: Double Agents.

Jemmye says she received the details straight from Jordan about what went down in the relationship.

Jemmye speaks on Tori cheating with castmate

Jemmye took to her official Patreon as promised on Tuesday to give insight into her castmates’ split. While many individuals flocked to Jemmye’s Patreon to spend $5 for the new subscription video, several fan accounts shared clips from it.

The private Instagram page, @mtvteapage, uploaded a video clip (below) in which Jemmye claims that despite Tori’s claims, she did, in fact, cheat with castmate Fessy Shafaat.

“I looked Jordan straight in the eye and asked, ‘Were you on a Ross and Rachel break?'” Jemmye said, referring to Friends sitcom characters who decided to take a break from each other. During that time Ross agreed not to cheat on Rachel.

“And Jordan said, ‘No, we were not on a Ross and Rachel break. We were very much together,'” she said in the clip.

Jemmye said that the engagement ring was “still on the finger” during that time, so Jordan and Tori hadn’t broken up.

“What happened next? And [Jordan] said he found out that she was in Turks with Fessy at the exact moment the rest of us found out,” Jemmye shared, adding it came to light when photos surfaced online and fan accounts picked up on Tori and Fessy together.

She added she found it funny that Tori was cheating with a mutual coworker who eliminated Jordan from his previous Challenge appearance, Total Madness.

Jemmye also mentioned, “Fessy didn’t invite Tori on the vacation. She invited him.”

“Y’all, this is a little messy, and it’s complicated, and Jordan is pissed,” Jemmye said in her video.

Jemmy indicated Tori returned from Turks and told Jordan she wanted to work on their relationship, and it was a mistake she went on vacation with Fessy. However, he told her, “I need you to get the f**k out of my house.”

Jemmye calls castmate an ‘opportunist’ in clip

In another clip shared by @mtvteapage via @thechallengeshaderoom (below), Jemmye refers to Tori as an opportunist for how she got money from Jordan after their split.

“This is my favorite part, y’all because it’s like so scammy, but like respectable,” Jemmye says in the clip. “I also think this is what makes Tori a huge opportunist. Like being an opportunist isn’t a bad thing, just own it, sis.”

“So she gets what she wants, and she’s gonna leave Jordan’s house, but you know, moving across country ain’t cheap. She’s not really gonna get out of Jordan’s house and take her things unless he pays her…five thousand dollars,” Jemmye shared, with text on the video to emphasize her point.

“This woman who was just in Turks bustin’ it open with Fessy [Shafaat] like drinking all the Pina Coladas on the beach now wants Jordan to pay her to evacuate his home,” Jemmye said.

She went on to suggest maybe Tori should write a different type of book.

“Girl, stop writing children’s books and write a book on how to finesse a man once you’ve cheated on him,” she said.

Fans of The Challenge react to Jemmye’s tea

After the video clip of Jemmye’s story went onto Instagram fan accounts, many fans commented about what she had to share.

Plenty of fans wondered why Jemmye was even sharing details about someone else’s relationship, with a few saying, “it’s none of her business.”

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Another fan mentioned they “love Jemmye” but found it funny she’s “calling Tori an opportunist when she’s charging people” to talk about someone else’s breakup.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

One individual thought it was “desperate” of Jemmye to make a video all about Tori.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Another fan may have cleared up why Jordan gave money to Tori, as they indicated it was due to Jordan buying Tori’s furniture that was still in the apartment.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Tori currently appears on MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, while Jordan last appeared on Total Madness with her. He mentioned he wouldn’t return to the show if Tori is part of the cast in previous comments.

Jemmye last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars’ first season and has just recently returned to spill that tea online. One has to wonder what else she may have to reveal about her Challenge castmates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.