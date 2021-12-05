The Challenge 37 spoilers: Tori Deal explains big reason castmate wasn’t Episode 17 elimination vote

Tori Deal in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season recently reached Episode 17, and with competitors knowing the final was getting closer, it made the elimination situation tense.

Another agent would get sent home by the end of the episode once The Agency determined which of their three eligible castmates to vote in.

Tori Deal recently revealed why a certain rookie didn’t get voted in when the theme of the season seemed to be sending every rookie into elimination.

This report features spoilers for The Challenge Season 37, up through Episode 17.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 17 elimination vote

In Season 37, Episode 17, CT Tamburello’s impressive daily mission performance gained Sapphire Team the win, giving them safety from the elimination later on.

It also meant that CT, Kyle Christie, and Emy Alupei had to vote in one male for the elimination later on. During the nomination meeting, CT became frustrated that the three potential nominees weren’t giving him much in terms of trying to save themselves from being voted in.

That included Emanuel Neagu, who mainly stayed silent throughout the process, except for a short speech saying not to vote for him.

The Agency ended up voting in Logan Sampedro, making it the rookie’s third time in an elimination. He’d go on to call out Emanuel at the Lair, and the two battled it out in a timed event where they jumped back and forth over missiles to grab a lever.

In the end, Emanuel showed off his speed and jumping abilities, with Logan falling flat on his back in the sand at one point, giving the Survivor Romania star the big win.

That also ended Logan’s time for Spies, Lies & Allies, while Emanuel got to continue competing, with the final possibly in his future.

Tori Deal explains why Emanuel didn’t get voted in

It’s no secret by now for viewers that Tori Deal has been Emanuel’s biggest fan during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, as the two have shared an on-screen showmance in several episodes.

However, Tori wasn’t really part of keeping her showmance safe from being voted into elimination in Episode 17. Tori explained on Daniel Lindgren’s YouTube The Challenge Aftershow why Emanuel didn’t get the vote from The Agency.

“You kinda know the decision was already made before deliberation,” she shared with the group, “You knew it was really up to CT. You saw where the alliances were before we got in.”

She went on to say that Kyle Christie had a playful beef going with Logan Sampedro from recent episodes’ events, and Emy was looking to protect her friend Emanuel.

“I don’t think it was personal. It just kind of became their game,” Tori shared of Kyle and Logan’s feud situation.

“Kyle had obviously issues with Logan, and then Emy wasn’t going to vote for Emanuel. We all knew where it was going,” Tori said.

Tori then shed light on a big reason for Emanuel not getting voted in despite the vets making it a point all season long to vote in all the rookies for elimination.

“Kyle and Devin are very close. If Logan got voted in, Logan wasn’t gonna call out Devin because there was a pact before, so it was in Kyle’s best interest to protect Devin to vote in Logan because he knew Logan wasn’t going to call out Devin. So it was to protect Devin,” Tori revealed.

Throughout the season, Devin had been one of several male vets to stay out of elimination along with Nelson and CT. Tori has been amongst the female vets who remained safe, along with Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez.

That seems like it could change in Episode 18 with the twist TJ Lavin announced called “Night of Eliminations,” where several more competitors will get sent home. With just two rookies left, one or more vets may be facing their first elimination.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.