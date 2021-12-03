The Challenge Season 37 ratings: Episode 17 tops original cable telecasts

Host TJ Lavin addresses The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season’s remaining competitors. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies ratings recently came in strong, as Episode 17 of MTV’s competition series topped all programs for cable TV on December 1.

While the show’s ratings were ahead of other programs, the number of viewers remained low for a season that is moving closer to the finale and season reunion.

The MTV show will attempt to stay at the top with just four episodes left. Viewers tuning in for TJ Lavin’s final should help that cause.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 17 ratings arrive

A recent report via Showbuzz Daily indicates that MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies was the top original cable telecast on Wednesday, December 1.

It came in with a 0.38 rating to take first place, defeating an ESPN college basketball game, TNT’s All Elite Wrestling, and several Fox News programs. That rating included a strong 0.42 in the 18-49 female demographic and 0.34 for the 18-49 male demo.

In terms of total viewers, Episode 17 finished with 683,000, as viewers watched to see the latest daily challenge called Dead Drop and an elimination battle between strong rookie competitors.

The previous episode’s ratings had a higher 0.40 rating and slightly more viewers at 708,000. It finished fourth due to several ESPN sports games and programs ahead of it.

That particular installment of The Challenge, Episode 16, also arrived on Thanksgiving Eve, with more people on holiday break probably able to watch MTV’s show live.

Spies, Lies & Allies ratings and viewers could jump

With the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18, viewers will get to see a “Night of eliminations,” as host TJ Lavin referred to it. A trailer for the episode revealed that several more competitors are going home just before the final.

The Episode 18 trailer also teased TJ’s final, with a few shots showing off some of what’s on the way for the finalists.

The remaining competitors include four-time champion CT Tamburello, Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, Kyle Christie, among veterans. Two rookies also remain with Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu of Survivor Romania.

Based on previous seasons, the final will likely consist of two episodes, beginning in Episode 18 and concluding in Episode 19. There is also a Spies, Lies & Allies reunion set to air, likely consisting of Episode 20 and Episode 21 in December.

With the final, The Challenge ratings and viewers seem like they should jump for Season 37. While many fans may be anxious to see the final and reunion episodes, others seem ready to move on to Season 38 in hopes of a season format and cast they prefer.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.