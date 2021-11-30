The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies sees ratings gain with Episode 16 on Thanksgiving Eve

Ratings were up for The Challenge Season 37 with the recent Thanksgiving Eve episode. Pic credit: MTV

With many people enjoying the Thanksgiving break this past week, MTV aired the 16th episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies on Wednesday, November 24.

The episode saw a boost in its ratings and overall viewers compared to the previous installment, possibly due to an increased number of people able to watch the show on Thanksgiving Eve.

With that, the season is drawing closer to a grand finale and reunion, and MTV will be attempting to figure out how to get even better numbers for the next season.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 16 ratings revealed

The cable ratings for Wednesday generally arrive a day or so after shows air. However, the Thanksgiving holiday delayed ratings until Monday, November 29.

Based on Showbuzz Daily’s stats, The Challenge was up 0.6 to a 0.40 rating for Episode 16 of Spies, Lies & Allies. That included a 0.47 rating for the 18-49 female demographic, the highest for any cable program of that evening. The 18-49 male demo had a 0.32 rating, ranking it below most other cable programs on that evening.

Based on the numbers, the MTV reality competition series came in fourth overall for the evening. Ahead of it were an episode of ESPN’s SportsCenter and two regular-season NBA games on ESPN.

The Challenge episode had 708,000 viewers, also an increase over Season 37, Episode 15, which had 628,000 viewers.

Based on the episode viewer stats listed at The Challenge Wiki, Episode 16 ranked in the top three for total viewers for an individual episode so far during the season.

The episode featured the three teams, Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby, competing in a Million Dollar Heist mission. Later in the episode, an elimination featured veteran competitor Tula “Big T” Fazakerley against undefeated rookie Emy Alupei.

Limited number of episodes remain for Spies, Lies & Allies

With Episode 17 of Spies, Lies & Allies set to air on Wednesday, December 1, it leaves just a handful of episodes, including TJ Lavin’s final for the season.

According to IMDB’s listing for Season 37, just four more episodes are remaining after that. The final episode listed is Episode 21, which will arrive on December 29, 2021.

The Double Agents season featured a two-episode finale, which could be possible with Spies, Lies & Allies. That could mean a few more eliminations remaining in the season before TJ announces it’s time for the final.

There’s also an anticipated Spies, Lies & Allies reunion, which will bring back many of the show’s cast members, including various rookies eliminated earlier in the season. The Double Agents reunion earlier this year was also a two-episode event.

As of this report, MTV has not announced which upcoming episodes will be final or the reunion special.

However, rumors have been going around online that availability calls for the cast for The Challenge Season 38 is underway. Potential cast spoilers could begin arriving in the coming weeks, with the season potentially filming in early 2022.

Many vocal fans online have made their opinions known about Spies, Lies & Allies, including comments about the cast and theme, so it will be interesting to see what direction Season 38 goes.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.