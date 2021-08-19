The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia unblocks former showmance after he reacts to her situation with Fessy Shafaat

Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat enjoy one another’s company during The Challenge Season 37, Episode 2. Pic credit: MTV

Even though Amanda Garcia has been cozying up with a certain castmate during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, there may be another former castmate who could have a shot still.

MTV’s Season 37 of The Challenge has featured a few showmances in the trailers and early episodes. One of those is focused on castmates Amanda and Fessy Shafaat, who are also part of an alliance.

However, post-filming, it appears that Fessy has been trying to get Amanda to return his calls or texts, and she may not have been. That even prompted Amanda to ask for fans’ opinions on what to do, and one of them mentioned getting back with a former Challenge castmate.

Now that former castmate has weighed in on the situation, seeming to have some interesting advice for Amanda and Fessy.

Amanda’s former showmance reacts to Fessy’s plea for a call

While some of The Challenge fans may be on board for Amanda’s Season 37 showmance with Fessy Shafaat, others have suggested Amanda find someone else.

After Amanda posted a poll on Twitter about whether to return Fessy’s calls or not, it led to a majority of the votes saying “No.” One Twitter user even suggested Amanda should “get herself a Joss.”

That reference was to Joss Mooney, who appeared on two seasons of The Challenge with Amanda and previously had a showmance with her. He replied to Fessy’s initial tweet, wishing him “Good luck” and indicating Amanda had blocked him.

Pic credit: @joss_mooney/Twitter

It’s unknown why Joss was blocked, but it appears something must’ve happened during or after their time on the show to cause it. That said, fans must’ve told Amanda to let Joss into her conversation regarding Fessy in 2021.

Amanda unblocks Challenge castmate, calls it his “lucky day”

Thanks to possible fan suggestions, Amanda realized that Joss was still blocked. She decided on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to change that, though.

“Today’s your lucky day Joss. *unblocked*,” Amanda tweeted along with a shot of herself with flames behind her. Her reply came just over an hour after Joss’ comment to Fessy.

Today’s your lucky day Joss. *unblocked* pic.twitter.com/ULwH8C6b3V — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 18, 2021

Learning that it was his lucky day didn’t stop Joss from trying to get more from his former castmate and showmance, though. He replied to her tweet on August 19, requesting something else, most likely as a joke.

“Naww Mandy pants…. *send nudes*,” Joss said in his reply, along with a silly GIF of a boy’s head popping up and smirking.

Joss previously appeared on The Challenge’s Vendettas and Final Reckoning seasons with Amanda. The two shared a brief showmance during a season. However, they didn’t pursue a relationship due to Amanda living in the United States and Joss living in the United Kingdom.

Amanda also became pregnant and had a child during her time away from The Challenge. The father was Ray Reinhardt, who Amanda was engaged to. However, they split last September, with Amanda claiming he cheated on her, per US Magazine.

As far as Fessy goes, Amanda revealed during an Instagram Live chat with castmates Michele Fitzgerald and Ashley Mitchell that she wasn’t interested in anything with him after The Challenge 37. Her reasons were that he was a “reality TV boy” who may not be her type for a relationship.

Even so, that IG Live brought Fessy out to continue his persistence to get with Amanda, requesting fans to ask her to return his calls. Based on her poll, Amanda seemed open to the idea, but it could’ve been a friendly joke to promote Season 37.

Still, it seems with Amanda being a single mother, she may be looking at all potential suitors to become her next boyfriend, or maybe just get them to help with the babysitting while they can. If nothing else, it seems like Fessy and Joss still have a chance.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.