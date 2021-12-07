The Challenge rumors: Potential Battle of the Exes 3 season prompts cast members to react

Cast members teamed with their exes in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes seasons. Pic credit: Paramount+

Is MTV planning to revive a popular format that The Challenge featured in the past? A recent post has many people talking, including several castmates who seem ready to appear for what could be another messy season.

The Battle of the Exes had two seasons in the past, and with Rivals having three seasons, it seems possible that MTV could bring out an Exes III.

With that comes quite a list of potential showmances and castmates involved in past relationships that could team up to compete.

MTV’s The Challenge asks about Exes season

A recent Twitter post from MTV’s The Challenge (below) asked, “Who wants another ‘Exes’?” referring to the Battle of the Exes, while also asking fans what their favorite season was.

The reality competition series first introduced the Exes concept back in 2011 and aired the season in 2012. It featured competitors formerly in showmances and hookups or involved in relationships away from the show, which hadn’t worked out.

That first season featured teams including CT Tamburello with Diem Brown, Abram Boise with Cara Maria Sorbello, and Aneesa Ferreira with Robin Hibbard. Real World star Johnny Bananas was one of the winners that season with his ex, Camila Nakagawa.

Who wants another “Exes”? ✋ Sound off below on your favorite season! pic.twitter.com/svVUca078b — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 6, 2021

The second season of Exes arrived in 2015 with a similar concept. Johnny Bananas was back, this time with Nany Gonzalez as his ex. CT was also back with Diem. Other teams included Zach Nichols and Jonna Mannion, Ryan Knight with Jemmye Carroll, and Leroy Garrett with Theresa (Gonzalez) Jones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jordan Wiseley and his ex Sarah Rice captured the top prize, with Leroy and Theresa finishing as runner-ups. The season was also a tribute to its two cast members who passed away in November 2014, Diem and Knight.

Cast members react to potential Battle of the Exes 3

MTV The Challenge’s post brought plenty of reactions on both Instagram and Twitter, although it seems a few competitors are already trying to throw their names in for consideration.

Two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore is doing all he can to make sure he’s included in a possible Battle of the Exes 3 season. He retweeted the video clip along with a comment to try to set the stage for his return to The Challenge.

In part of his tweet, the former Big Brother 18 contestant apologized to his BB castmate Zakiyah Everette and refused to apologize to Danielle.

“I’m still with that ‘MTV Whore’ you hate,” he finished his tweet with, seeming to refer to two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello.

Pic credit: @paulcalafiore/Twitter

Fessy Shafaat has more than a few hookups and showmances in his past several seasons of The Challenge.

That included Gabby Allen in Double Agents and his off-show hookup with Tori Deal after she and Jordan ended their engagement. In Spies, Lies & Allies, Fessy enjoyed a showmance with Amanda Garcia and, based on rumors, at least a hookup or two with rookie Bettina Buchanan.

“S**t.. I’d have a whole squad,” Fessy said in his retweet of The Challenge video clip.

Pic credit: @fessyfitness/Twitter

That prompted his showmance partner Amanda, who still seems to be seeing him after the season ended, to react to his remark.

“And that’s something to be proud of?” Amanda fired back at Fessy.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Amanda also jumped in with a reply, potentially to another castmate with more than a few hookups during their time on The Challenge.

“You’d have a whole squad too,” Amanda’s reply says to the since-deleted tweet.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

While it’s not shown who Amanda was replying to, a fan’s retweet suggests it was a reply to her castmate Josh Martinez.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Aside from the individuals mentioned above, there are plenty of potential hookups and showmances from past and present to consider for a Battle of the Exes 3 season.

During Spies, Lies & Allies season, Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White had a showmance. So did Nelson Thomas and Ashley Mitchell, and shortly after, Nelson was with Berna Canbeldek.

There were also rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Emanuel Neagu with an early showmance. Tori and Emanuel appeared together more recently, although it’s unconfirmed if they’re still seeing each other.

Don’t forget the showmance involving Logan Sampedro and Big T Fazakerley, although her Challenge future may have ended, based on what seemed to be a retirement message.

There have also been a few showmances during the All Stars spinoff that could provide potential OGs for this format. Those included Nehemiah Clark and Jemmye Carroll, Aneesa Ferreira and Laterrian Wallace, and Jisela Delgado and Alton Williams.

Even Johnny Bananas could appear on his third Exes following the breakup with Morgan Willett earlier this year. However, one must wonder if that prize money would be enough for some former couples to consider working together again.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.