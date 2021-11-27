The Challenge fans react to tribute clip featuring Ryan Knight, seven years after his passing

Ryan Knight during The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Seven years ago today, Ryan Knight, a cast member of The Real World: New Orleans, and several seasons of The Challenge, passed away.

In tribute to the man known simply as “Knight,” MTV shared a highlight clip from one of his appearances during a daily challenge where he was partnered with RW castmate Jemmye Carroll.

That brought reactions from fans as they remembered the late reality TV star and reminisced about the older seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

MTV’s The Challenge shares tribute clip to Knight

In a highlight video clip, former Real World star Ryan Knight is featured in a confessional and daily challenge as part of The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.

He mentions his castmate and off-and-on girlfriend at the time, Jemmye Carroll, screaming, “You better not lose this for us,” at him.

The event involved the teams, which were arranged by cast members from Real World or Fresh Meat seasons, competing in a chariot race. One team member wore a horse mask and had to pull a chariot with their teammates riding in it and guiding them towards the finish line.

At one point, Team Brooklyn’s chariot runner fell, giving Knight an opportunity. He said all he wanted was to make sure they didn’t finish in last place, but he’d need to pass Brooklyn to do that.

Battle of the Seasons was Knight’s rookie season, which was filmed and aired in 2012. He and Jemmye lasted until Episode 7, where they got eliminated by Team San Diego’s Zach Nichols and Sam McGinn.

Their Real World castmates Preston Roberson-Charles and McKenzie Coburn were also part of their team but got eliminated earlier in the season, leaving New Orleans with fewer team members.

Fans share reactions, comments about Knight

With MTV’s sharing of the highlight tribute clip, various fans left comments about the late, great Ryan Knight and the older seasons of The Challenge.

“RIP Ryan you are definitely missed and loved ❤️,” a fan said in memory of Knight.

“Ryan Knight. The man the myth the legend. Often imitated never duplicated,” a fan account commented about the reality TV star.

Another fan left an “RIP” for Knight and also mentioned they miss the “vibe” that this older season of The Challenge had.

“Him and Preston were one of my favorite duos,” a fan commented on MTV’s Instagram video post, referring to Knight’s teammate, Preston Roberson-Charles, during Rivals II.

Knight appeared on two more seasons after Battle of the Seasons. He’d return for Rivals II in 2013 and last appeared in Battle of the Exes II in 2015. During that final season, he teamed up with his off-and-on girlfriend, Jemmye Carroll.

That Battle of the Exes II season aired on MTV in tribute to Knight and castmate Diem Brown, who both passed away in November 2014. MTV also shared a video tribute post to Diem in recent weeks.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.