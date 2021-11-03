The Challenge spoilers: Season 37, Episode 13 trailer teases competitor throwing daily mission

The remaining competitors heading into The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies 13th episode will feature more drama, and once again, it appears a particular team will have issues working together.

A competitor feeling unwelcomed by their new teammates may lead to that individual throwing the daily mission, which could be a major problem for certain individuals.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming installment, one cast member tells teammates she’s ready to “play for the other time every single time,” which is bad news for the Ruby squad.

Is The Challenge agent working against Ruby team?

In Season 37, Episode 12, Amanda Garcia didn’t go into elimination, but due to a recent twist, the winning competitor in elimination, Emy Alupei, was able to infiltrate and steal Amanda’s spot on the Sapphire team.

Unfortunately for the Ruby team, some of their team members seem to feel they lost a strong player and gained a weaker one in Amanda.

That came across during Episode 13 sneak peek footage as cast members discuss Amanda’s issues, and Amanda seems intent on showing them what a “s****y player” she can be.

The trailer for Episode 13 (below) also hints at Amanda doing that. In one scene at the club, she’s shouting to someone about how she will “play for the other team” on every mission. She may be yelling it at Cory Wharton and/or Nelson Thomas, two of her newest teammates.

Also of note in the trailer, Cory Wharton talks with Josh Martinez about someone “lying.” That could be related to what specific veteran castmates are telling Cory about their plans. A synopsis for the episode indicates Cory feels the vets may be ready to really start turning against each other.

Men’s elimination expected for Episode 13

Since The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies switched from partners to team situations, one squad has stood above the rest. The Emerald team has won each daily mission, including Episode 12’s Brush Contact.

With each win, they continue to hold power as The Agency, as they get to vote in one cast member for elimination. They were also able to talk Emy into volunteering at deliberation to make their vote easier.

Based on Amanda potentially “playing for the other team,” it seems to point towards her underperforming in daily missions for the Ruby team. They’ll be competing in Sunken Intelligence in Episode 13, which looks to feature an underwater dive involving ropes and treasure chests.

Another loss for Ruby puts targets on the men on their team for the upcoming episode. That means rookie Logan Sampedro, Cory Wharton, and Nelson Thomas are amongst the possible options to go into elimination.

Cory and Logan have already been into eliminations, and each was able to win to stay in the game. Nelson could be next to go, except for the fact he could have some allies on his side who won’t send him in.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 13 is appropriately called Titanic, with one competitor possibly sinking their team’s chances at safety from elimination. Viewers can watch what sorts of drama the episode brings when it arrives on Wednesday, November 3.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.