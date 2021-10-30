The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13 synopsis teases vet trying to protect himself, loyalty tested

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton, Big T Fazkakerley, Nelson Thomas, and Logan Sampedro of Team Ruby. Pic credit: MTV

With 500 episodes in the books for MTV’s The Challenge, it’s on to 501, as Spies, Lies & Allies will feature Episode 13 on Wednesday, November 3.

The latest installment is called Titanic, possibly regarding the upcoming daily mission or a sinking ship as far as the veteran alliance goes.

A new synopsis for the upcoming episode teases several things that are on the way, including the daily challenge, a veteran trying to protect himself from possible threats, and another player’s loyalty put to the test.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 13 synopsis for Titanic

With Season 37, Episode 12, viewers saw the 500th episode in the history of MTV’s reality competition series. It featured a return to the old school type of challenges, with a physical mission called Brush Contract.

Emerald team was once again victorious, showing their dominance in the game for the past three episodes. The other two teams will try to change that trend in Episode 13 with a mission called Sunken Intelligence.

The upcoming mission was shown in the trailer after Episode 12, with competitors frantically trying to untangle large ropes underwater with treasure chests.

Based on the Episode 13 synopsis, “one player’s lack of effort sinks their team’s chances.” If it’s a male competitor, that may immediately put a target on someone’s back for elimination.

The synopsis above also mentions a player’s loyalty being tested by a new bond. That could refer to plenty of people who are allies in the game. They include Survivor Romania stars Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu, Big T Fazakerley and her former partner CT Tamburello, or Kyle Christie and Devin Walker.

Which Challenge vet is looking to protect himself?

The Challenge can get Cutthroat. After all, it had a season named just that. In Episode 13 of Spies, Lies & Allies, one veteran competitor will worry that other vets might turn against him, so he may need to take matters into his own hands.

Based on the midseason trailer for Season 37, that could be Cory Wharton. Part of the trailer showed Cory talking about throwing himself into an elimination for others to come to try to take him out.

The self-appointed leader of the Ruby team went into an elimination several episodes ago alongside rookie teammate Bettina Buchanan.

The duo emerged victorious, keeping them safe in the game for a bit. However, Bettina was eliminated in Episode 12 by her fellow rookie, Emy Alupei.

That means Episode 13 will feature a men’s elimination, and only one rookie player, Emanuel Neagu, has yet to go down to the ground level at The Lair. Could he be next to earn his spot in the game?

However, Cory was a target previously, as the vets felt he was working with rookies and not on board with them as much. Could the target still be on his back? If so, he may be the next volunteer to go into elimination at The Lair so that he can determine his fate.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.