The Challenge spoilers: More CBS spinoff eliminations revealed as filming continues

Spoilers for The Challenge: CBS spinoff are continuing to arrive, as filming is underway in Argentina for the upcoming series.

The show features a cast that consists exclusively of CBS reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

As of the latest reveal, two more cast members have been eliminated from the competition, bringing the total eliminations to four.

There will be spoilers in this post, including the names of the individuals eliminated from the show.

More of The Challenge CBS eliminations revealed

The Challenge CBS spinoff cast is slowly getting whittled down as eliminations occur every so often. An online insider has been providing interested fans with spoilers on who’s been eliminated from the spinoff.

Based on the latest update at a Vevmo forum thread, Cashel Barnett and Tiffany Mitchell have been sent home from the show.

Cashel appeared on CBS’ Love Island USA Season 1, while Mitchell was part of Big Brother 23. Mitchell’s elimination seems curious, based on how many of her castmates are part of the spinoff.

Recent comments from Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina suggested that many BB 23 stars, including Cookout alliance members, were part of a huge alliance for The Challenge CBS spinoff.

With Mitchell getting eliminated, it would seem that another team won and was able to sway the vote, or she was possibly working with a different alliance, leading to her getting sent into elimination.

As of this report, it’s unknown who eliminated her and Cashel or what the event was. The voting and elimination format hasn’t been revealed either.

The Challenge: CBS finalists go to War of the Worlds tournament

As of this report, many competitors are still vying to become finalists for The Challenge: CBS spinoff, including many Big Brother stars.

Among them are BB 23’s Azah Awasum, Derek Xiao, Kyland Young, and the season winner Xavier Prather.

Survivor is represented well with cast members including Tyson Apostol, Desi Williams, Sarah Lacina, Shantel Smith, Tasha Fox, Danny McCray, and Ben Driebergen.

As far as Love Island goes, Cinco Holland, Shannon St. Claire, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Green, and Cashay Proudfoot are amongst the remaining competitors.

Several Amazing Race stars are there, including Cayla Lee, James Wallington, and Leo Temory.

The Challenge: CBS spinoff will continue holding daily challenges and eliminations until a group of finalists remains.

Those finalists will move on to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament featuring finalists from three other shows: The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: Argentina.

The War of the Worlds tournament winner will become the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge: CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus and CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.