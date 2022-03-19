The Challenge CBS spoilers: First eliminations revealed for spinoff series

Filming for The Challenge CBS spinoff series is underway, with eliminations taking place. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge spawning new spinoff shows featuring reality stars from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina, The Challenge CBS spoilers have arrived online.

The Challenge CBS is a spinoff show featuring exclusive stars from CBS reality TV shows such as Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race. An insider revealed the primary and alternate cast members within the past few weeks.

Now, two eliminations have taken place with one man and one woman out of the competition. This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming Challenge spinoff.

Two competitors eliminated from The Challenge CBS

As of this report, The Challenge CBS spinoff has started filming, and daily challenges have been going on, along with eliminations. Based on an insider’s details, there has been one men’s and one women’s elimination.

According to insider @GamerVev on Twitter, Javonny Vega was the first elimination amongst the men. Javonny, 27, appeared on Season 3 of the popular series Love Island USA.

Details about who eliminated Javonny or what the event consisted of are unknown. The competitor who eliminated him will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Following Javonny’s elimination reveal, the insider revealed one woman got eliminated from the spinoff show. Based on @GamerVev’s spoilers tweet thread, that was also a Love Island star.

Love Island’s Cely Vazquez, 25, is also off the show. She appeared in Season 2 of the CBS series. Details of her elimination are also unknown.

Cast also includes Big Brother winner, Survivor stars

The Challenge CBS spinoff consists of cast members from the different CBS reality TV series. With that, it’s possible alliances have formed already, especially considering how many Big Brother and Survivor stars are there.

For Big Brother, Season 23’s Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Xiao, Kyland Young, and winner Xavier Prather are among the spinoff’s cast members.

According to a Vevmo forum thread, the cast also features Survivor’s Desi Williams, Sarah Lacina, Shantel Smith, Tasha Fox, Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Domenick Abbate, and Tyson Apostol, giving the potential for another big alliance.

On MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, fans saw that most veteran cast members put their differences aside to eliminate all the rookies they could via before the final. The plan worked well as seven of the eight finalists were veteran competitors. It’s worth noting that the few Big Brother stars in that cast mostly worked together as allies.

Quite possibly, Big Brother and Survivor are doing their best to eliminate Love Island stars from the game, as they outnumber them quite a bit. There are also three individuals from CBS’ Amazing Race in the cast.

The elimination results should continue to arrive in the coming days and weeks, with the finalists of the CBS spinoff heading to the bigger global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.