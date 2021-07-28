The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies footage arrives teasing daily missions, cast member alliances

A scene from new footage revealed from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies will bring 34 competitors from around the world to Croatia, with each of them hoping to take home the lion’s share of a $1 million prize purse.

Ahead of the season premiere, various teaser footage has arrived to preview what’s ahead for the various cast members from Real World, Are You The One?, Big Brother, Survivor, and many other reality TV shows.

With the recent Challenge Aftermath Live special, several brand new teaser clips arrived to show off the upcoming 37th season and what episodes have in store for viewers.

The Challenge cast members: Rookies vs. vets?

One thing that is being driven home about the upcoming season is that there are more rookies than veterans for the Spies, Lies & Allies cast situation.

In fact, 19 rookies will appear on Season 37, including talented competitors from Big Brother Nigeria, Survivor Romania, Love Island, and even 12 Dates of Christmas.

The Challenge: Aftermath Live Casting Special went live on social media on Wednesday, July 28, and featured cast members including Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Amanda Garcia, Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

A piece of footage arrived early on during the special, which previewed the cast situation. It appears this video clip included footage from episodes or the upcoming Global Activation Launch special.

During the clip, Cory Wharton points out, “we are outnumbered,” referring to The Challenge veterans versus rookies. Just 15 vets are returning to the show, with 19 newcomers potentially joining forces to eliminate them.

“So help me God, if like anyone other than an alumni, doesn’t win this season,” Nany says to castmates in part of the teaser footage.

Aneesa mentions how much she loves having an international cast on the show because it’s like traveling to other parts of the world to be with other people.

Kyle also mentions having Team Nigeria, Team Big Brother, and other teams entering the house from the start, potentially making some powerful alliances.

Tori Deal states that somehow this is the “hottest cast” they’ve had in a while, teasing future showmances. There’s also a bit of interaction between Nam Vo and Gabo Szabo. It appears the cast may have been given an alarm to signal their first mission is about to happen as the clip ends.

Spies, Lies & Allies missions look intense

Speaking of daily challenges or missions, those also got a bit of a tease during the Aftermath Live special. Footage from what the competitors will face during the Season 37 episodes arrived in a highlight clip.

Among the activities shown were cast members dealing with sledgehammers, helicopters, planes, and underwater swimming devices. No drones were in sight, but there appeared to be something in a dark cave area involving competitors in the water.

One mission appeared to have competitors hanging on to the tops of cars for dear life as the vehicles spun around on a roadway. In another, competitors stand up in a car as helicopters fly overhead and drop items.

Yet another mission looked like a race to quickly grab as much cash as possible and then maybe shove it into a duffle bag before running to a finish point. Similar to Double Agents, there were fiery explosions, just like a blockbuster action movie might have.

Another shot in the footage below showed off what looked like an elimination from The Challenge: Rivals. Could the T-Bone event be back in play? Several competitors are seen running in an X-like structure.

One thing is certain; The Challenge production continues to elevate in terms of each new season’s overall look and feel. Spies, Lies & Allies looks to feature a wide variety of talented competitors with plenty of missions to test their mental, physical, and emotional abilities.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.