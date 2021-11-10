The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 sneak peek reveals competitors planning to switch teams

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Big T Fazakerley talks to Logan Sampedro and CT Tamburello in Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The competition is heating up for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season as TJ Lavin’s final is just around the corner.

With that becoming obvious to the cast members, several competitors are strategizing ahead of the next elimination regarding their team situations.

In sneak peek footage for Season 37, Episode 14, viewers are seeing that two females likely eligible to go into the elimination are contemplating their next moves.

That includes Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, who seems intent on going to a specific team, but several cast members from that team aren’t so happy with her plan.

Season 37, Episode 14: Big T reveals gameplan to Challenge allies

On Tuesday, MTV released footage from the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 featuring Big T as she has a private chat with rookie Logan Sampedro.

She confesses to Logan that if she wins in elimination, she’ll leave the Ruby team to join him and CT Tamburello on the Sapphire team. CT shows up for their chat and learns of Big T’s intentions.

Unfortunately, Logan and CT aren’t too enthused to hear of her plan, as they don’t feel Big T will improve their chances of winning.

“In all honesty, our team? We have a tough road to continue to win. If you did have the option, thinking it’s gonna be an easier ride for you if you go to green, or if you stayed at red,” CT advises Big T.

“I love Big T, but I don’t want her on my team,” CT says in a confessional interview, adding, “Everybody’s kind of playing this game of hot potato with Big T.”

Big T has remained part of the Ruby team since the three new teams formed several episodes ago. However, that team has seemed doomed as they’ve continued to lose team members with each episode’s elimination.

The most recent loss was Cory Wharton, who had been the team leader, as he called out teammate Logan Sampedro for the Episode 13 elimination and lost.

Amanda Garcia also wants to switch teams

The footage above also shows more of a conversation teased in the Season 37, Episode 14 trailer where Ruby’s Amanda Garcia speaks with Emerald’s Josh Martinez.

He asks her what her plan is if she goes into elimination. Amanda says it will depend on what the elimination event is, but she’ll choose based on that.

“If you’re saying that you want to come to my team, I can’t stop you. I would prefer if you went to Sapphire,” Josh tells Amanda.

Amanda asks Josh to choose which of his female teammates she’ll steal the spot from, Nany Gonzalez or Tori Deal.

“I want to run the final with Kaycee and Nany,” he confesses, prompting Amanda to suggest she’ll steal Tori’s spot on the Emerald team then.

Josh reveals in a confessional interview that he doesn’t want any of the girls on his team to go since they’re all so strong.

Unfortunately, it seems with Amanda having made up her mind that he won’t have much say over what happens if she ends up going into elimination and winning.

The Ruby team members probably won’t be all that unhappy to see Big T or Amanda leave for another squad, although it seems the other teams won’t be happy to see them join them either.

Viewers will get to see if Big T or Amanda go into elimination and if any teams get switched up when Episode 14 premieres on Wednesday, November 10.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.