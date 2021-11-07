The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 trailer teases Amanda Garcia’s gameplan, potentially dangerous mission

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez talks with Amanda Garcia in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes beyond the season’s midpoint, competitors are doing as much as possible to ensure safety in the game so they can run in TJ Lavin’s final.

Some cast members have managed to survive without going into elimination, but that looks like it will change with Season 37, Episode 14.

The trailer for the new episode gives a hint of what’s on the way, including Amanda Garcia’s strategy for future safety, along with a look at the daily mission, which could bring some danger with it.

Dangerous daily mission previewed in Season 37, Episode 14 trailer?

Based on a synopsis for Season 37, Episode 14, the latest installment in Spies, Lies & Allies is called Mavericks and features a “Top Gun inspired” mission.

A trailer for the new episode arrived after Episode 13 aired on MTV and previewed the daily mission. It involves competitors seated inside the cockpit of a fighter jet hanging right above the water. A mechanism tilts the plane forward and submerges the cockpit underwater, with it appearing that competitors have to escape and get to shore.

Full details of the mission, including its name and what competitors need to do to win for their teams, have yet to arrive. However, the trailer previews a scene with Chris “CT” Tamburello assisting his newest teammate, Logan Sampedro, out of the water.

Another scene shows various cast members watching from onshore near The Challenge logo as a fiery explosion erupts not far from Nelson Thomas. Viewers can check out the 20-second trailer below to get a glimpse of what Episode 14 includes.

In a previous episode, viewers saw rookie Tommy Sheehan from Survivor develop medical issues in a mission involving jumping into the water and swimming inside a cave. He received medical assistance following the daily challenge and was later deactivated due to suffering a concussion.

Another daily mission took out veteran competitor Aneesa Ferreira as she fell while climbing a wall as part of an obstacle course, hurting her shoulder. Footage later revealed to viewers that she had dislocated the shoulder. Aneesa was medically disqualified, ending her time on Spies, Lies & Allies.

In a previous episode, Logan already mentioned a hamstring injury was healing. He successfully competed in Episode 13’s daily mission and later won in elimination against Cory Wharton. Will the rookie have issues with Episode 14’s daily challenge, though?

Amanda’s Spies, Lies & Allies strategy for safety

In another part of the trailer, Amanda Garcia speaks with her castmate and friend Josh Martinez. During their chat, Josh reveals he is most concerned with getting to the Season 37 final with his Big Brother ally, Kaycee Clark.

“You want to come to my team? I can’t stop you,” Josh tells Amanda in the clip before revealing his intentions for the final.

“So you don’t care? You want me to switch Tori [Deal] out?” Amanda replies, adding in a confessional interview, “Thanks, Josh, that’s all I needed to hear.”

That seems to hint that the Ruby team is losing again, and Amanda will get voted into the Episode 14 elimination. Based on her strategy, she plans to win the elimination and then steal Tori’s spot on the Emerald team.

Emerald team’s Emanuel Neagu, Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez, Tori Deal, and Kaycee Clark. Pic credit: MTV

That would move Tori to the Ruby team, which has been plagued with issues and losing its team members each episode.

Priscilla Anyabu and Cory Wharton, two of the team’s strongest competitors, have both been eliminated. Going into Episode 14, the group features Nelson Thomas, Big T Fazakerley, Amanda, and a reluctant Kyle Christie.

Since the team situation arrived, competitors winning their eliminations have yet to infiltrate the dominant Emerald team. Amanda could become the first. However, footage also revealed that Amanda might have cost Ruby team the win in the Episode 13 mission, so the Emerald team may not necessarily embrace the move.

Amanda’s move could certainly benefit her, but will it hurt a team that has been undefeated in daily challenges every episode so far? Viewers can watch The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14, on November 10.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.