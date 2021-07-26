Logan Sampedro on The Challenge: What to know about rookie cast member and where to find him on Instagram

Logan Sampedro on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

When the Spies, Lies & Allies season arrives, viewers will see Logan Sampedro on The Challenge looking to prove himself as a rookie competitor.

He got his start on Survivor Spain, which should give him valuable experience for his debut season of MTV’s reality competition series. He’s also suffered an accident, resulting in a change in his appearance.

Here’s what to know about this rookie cast member on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, and where to find him on Instagram or other social media platforms.

Who is Logan Sampedro on The Challenge?

Heading into Season 37 of The Challenge, there are many mysterious newcomers based on the limited details about them.

However, we know a bit about Daniel “Logan” Sampedro. He was born on May 3, 1992, so he’s currently 29 years old.

He hails from Oviedo, Spain, where he got his reality television start on Survivor Spain 17. Logan nearly won his season, finishing as the runner-up to winner Sofía Suescun.

Besides being a Survivor competitor, Logan appears quite active and athletic, based on his social media shares. That includes him showing off skateboarding tricks in the video below or images of himself surfing.

Based on these images and his Survivor background, he should bring some skills to The Challenge.

During The Challenge’s Meet the Rookies video, Logan was among the newcomers featured. He mentioned how he likes to play chess and also does boxing and jujitsu.

However, he explained he does the latter two just to protect himself, not to hurt people. That’s good news for castmates who might get on his nerves.

It’s also worth noting he won Míster Global España 2017, so he is “Mr. Spain,” as he mentioned in the rookies video. However, Logan says he doesn’t care about that. His castmates beg to differ.

In another promotional video, The Challenge vets gave first impressions of some of their rookie castmates. Aneesa Ferreira revealed that her partner on Spies, Lies & Allies is Logan, and he’s “f***ing beautiful.”

Nany Gonzalez also shared some thoughts about the rookie calling him “the Spanish heartthrob of the season.”

“He’s the most beautiful man on the planet,” Kyle Christie said, adding, “He’s like if Jesus was a supermodel.”

So basically, Logan has his castmates’ admiration when it comes to his physical appearance, but will he be a tough competitor on The Challenge? His background seems to say so.

However, Logan admitted in a Season 37 teaser video he wasn’t familiar with The Challenge before going on the show.

One other detail about Logan is that he suffered an injury back in 2019. Logan feared he would lose his right eye following a drone accident.

Former Challenge star Theo Campbell also suffered a severe eye injury which may have resulted in him not returning to The Challenge.

While the drone incident didn’t cost Logan his eye, it changed his appearance, as seen in his cast photo (below).

When he won Mr. Global Spain, Logan had two green eyes. However, after the accident, he now has one green eye and one that is darker with a more-dilated pupil.

Where can you find Logan on Instagram or other social media?

Logan doesn’t appear to use too many social media platforms beyond Instagram.

As of this report, he has over 66,000 followers on his Instagram, which could grow once he appears in episodes for Season 37 of The Challenge. He goes by his name @logansampedro on Instagram.

Like many other rookies and vets, he shared his official Spies, Lies & Allies cast photo on the platform and a message for fans.

“It is a pleasure to be the first Spaniard 🇪🇸 to participate in @challengemtv. The challenge 37 comes out on August 11😜 # thechallenge37,” Logan shared in the caption written in Spanish.

His Instagram includes many images showing off his various activities and fun times. That includes his passion for surfing, Logan skiing, hanging with friends, or just enjoying some relaxing time near the water.

There is also a Twitter page listed on Logan’s Challenge Wiki page. The Twitter handle is @danielsampedro, with the page also listed under Daniel Sampedro.

He has under 2,000 followers as of this report and may not be the most active tweeter in The Challenge 37 cast.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.