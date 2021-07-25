Theo Campbell from The Challenge responds to fan about returning to compete, taking out Fessy Shafaat

Theo Campbell appeared on War of the Worlds and WOTW 2 seasons of The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

Whenever a competitor from The Challenge seems like they’d become a recurring member of the cast and a future champion, fans tend to take notice when they haven’t returned. They also take notice when that competitor shares social media about training.

That’s the case with Theo Campbell, who originally debuted on the War of the Worlds season of MTV’s competition series and was on the verge of winning it. He recently gave fans a tease of him doing some training, which resulted in many comments and questions.

In this instance, Theo had a few replies about returning to The Challenge and taking out current cast member Fessy Shafaat, who will appear in the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Challenge’s Theo Campbell shares training video, replies to fans

Former Love Island UK star Theo Campbell appears to be keeping in great shape since his last appearance on MTV’s The Challenge. On his official Instagram, he recently showed off a bit of his treadmill running.

The video features Theo, 30, running on a treadmill as Pusha T’s verse from Tell the Vision by Pop Smoke is playing. Theo’s seen in regular speed, then in slow-motion, and then back to regular speed as the video clip ends.

“Light jog on max settings #onlinecoaching #twt,” Theo shared in his caption for his over 328,000 Instagram followers.

Theo’s training clip prompted some fans to start asking the obvious questions and comment about him getting ready for a return to MTV’s show.

One fan commented, “Challenge training” with a fingers crossed emoji, hoping it meant that Theo was making his comeback.

“Challenge knows it will be too easy for me with the people they have on there now,” Theo replied.

He still hasn’t seen all of the Season 37 cast members perform yet, though, as there appear to be some serious contenders amongst the rookies.

Theo’s reply brought another from the fan, saying, “Just take out Fessy. That’s all we want to see.”

The comment prompted Theo to respond, “small fish [emoji] to me.”

Theo and Fessy have never been castmates on The Challenge, as the former Big Brother star debuted on Total Madness. That season arrived after Theo’s appearance on War of the Worlds 2. So the idea of seeing these two go at it in a physical elimination event is definitely compelling.

Theo appeared on two Challenge seasons, claimed prize money

As mentioned, Theo Campbell debuted back on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. That was when MTV introduced various new rookies to the show, mostly from the United Kingdom and a few other countries. Some might say the Spies, Lies & Allies cast is an expansion upon that global concept.

In his first season, Theo reached the WOTW final and came in second place behind winner Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran. Still, Theo’s finish as runner-up earned him $200,000 in prize money, a hefty sum to take home.

He returned on the sequel season, War of the Worlds 2, and was impressive in his eliminations, defeating Johnny Bananas, Kyle Christie, and Idris Virgo. However, he ultimately lost to Jordan Wisely in the Episode 11 elimination. That was the last time fans saw Theo appear on The Challenge.

Following that season, a lot changed in Theo’s life. That included a severe eye injury he suffered in 2019 due to a champagne bottle cork that split his right eye and left him blind in that eye.

Since then, Theo is also enjoying parenthood. Earlier this year, he officially became a father for the first time, as his girlfriend, influencer Sapphire Yhnell, gave birth to a baby boy.

In his time away from The Challenge, Theo seems to be enjoying his time raising his son. His eye injury hasn’t hindered him from training to be his best self either. So, as of right now, it’s still unknown if Theo’s been getting calls to return since his eye injury or if he is simply done appearing on the reality TV series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.