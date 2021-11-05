The Challenge stars Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell blast castmates over Big T Fazakerley’s donut scene

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Josh Martinez and Tori Deal joke with castmate Big T Fazakerley. Pic credit: MTV

Let Big T enjoy her donuts! That’s the message that The Challenge stars Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell spread online after seeing a scene from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13.

In the scene, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley enjoyed some donuts, with several nearby castmates criticizing her food choice in a seemingly joking manner.

However, Amanda and Ashley came to their castmate’s defense with several messages in which they spoke up about their own love of donuts and blasted the other cast members for their remarks.

Castmates chanted about Big T’s food choice in Episode 13

Early in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13, footage showed the competitors dressed in their Challenge gear, ready for the next daily mission as the alarms were going off.

“To eat a donut or not eat a donut,” Ashley joked in one room with her friend Amanda.

In another area of headquarters, Big T Fazakerley was shown holding a dish of food and was actually eating a donut. Several castmates were nearby, including Josh Martinez and Tori Deal. They began jokingly chanting “Breakfast of losers” as Big T was trying to eat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Big T tried to gain sympathy from her Ruby teammate Cory Wharton by saying some of the Emerald team members were “bullying her,” but he joined in with their chant.

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez and Cory Wharton chant at Big T Fazkaerley during Season 37, Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

“Get that out of your mouth. We don’t do that,” Cory said after slapping Big T’s hand to cause her donut to fall to the floor.

“I like pizza. I like donuts. Donuts are a weakness of mine,” Big T admitted in a confessional interview during the scene.

Soon after, Big T picked up the half-eaten donut off the floor, looked at it, and put it back in her mouth to continue enjoying her meal ahead of the daily mission.

Amanda and Ashley defend Big T, blast castmates?

While the donuts scene played out like a joke for many of The Challenge fans, several of Big T’s castmates seemed to rush to her defense on Twitter, suggesting she’d been “donut shamed.”

Ashley Mitchell and Amanda Garcia fired off several tweets about what they saw, admitting they also enjoy donuts and Big T shouldn’t stand for such treatment.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

“Donut hating f****n losers. Unhappiness at its finest,” Amanda tweeted as part of her reaction while watching the episode.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

“Wow. I eat donuts every day and still beat them all. Although I have cellulite thighs, I still compete,” two-time Challenge champion Ashley tweeted.

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

“I saved donuts every day for @MTV_AMANDAG and me. That’s facts. IF YOU DON’T LIKE DONUTS THAT’S ON YOU!!!!!” Ashley added in another tweet.

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

It seems like a new alliance may be forming with two of The Challenge’s Lavender Ladies supporting Big T’s love of donuts.

Although there have been jokes during the Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies seasons about her fitness, Big T has shown on her Instagram Story that she began taking her training more seriously, including some tough cardio sessions.

And while castmates called Big T’s meal the “Breakfast of Losers,” it seems that two-time Challenge winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is strong evidence that donuts can actually be a Breakfast of Champions.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.