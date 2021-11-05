The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star Amanda Garcia shares details about castmate’s Episode 13 elimination

Amanda Garcia in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13 unfolded, cast member Amanda Garcia was sharing more details about the latest elimination and why things played out how they did.

The recent episode featured a veteran cast member realizing he wasn’t quite as aligned with the rest of his veteran castmates, and ultimately The Agency voted him into elimination.

However, Amanda revealed that she wanted that individual to go in for a reason and helped make sure he didn’t call out another castmate for the elimination event.

Amanda shares more details about Episode 13 events

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13, Amanda had her first daily mission with her new team, the Ruby cell. Unfortunately for them, she decided to joke around instead of helping.

During the mission, she recreated the famous Titanic scene where Kate Winslet’s Rose had her arms stretched out as the boat sailed through the water. Amanda’s antics entertained the other teams watching from the shore but irritated several of her teammates.

The Ruby team came close to winning despite Amanda’s schtick, but Emerald gained another win, making them The Agency. That meant Ruby team members became eligible targets for elimination again, and later on, it was Ruby’s Cory Wharton who got voted in.

According to a tweet from Amanda after the episode aired, she previously spoke with Emerald team’s Devin Walker and Josh Martinez about throwing the mission if they promised to send Cory into elimination.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

In another tweet, Amanda explained that she wanted Cory sent into elimination because he “does nothing but f**k up Nelson’s game.”

“Go down there and let’s see how good you really are boyyyyyyy,” Amanda said in her tweet.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Amanda shares about elimination, upcoming episode

With Cory voted into the Episode 13 elimination, it also meant he could choose his opponent. His options included veterans Kyle Christie and CT Tamburello or rookie Logan Sampedro. Nelson Thomas was safe due to being Cory’s No. 1 ally and friend in the game.

Based on another tweet from Amanda, Cory had intended to call Kyle in as his opponent for the elimination. However, they made sure they “exploded Logan making sneaky deals with everyone” so that Cory would choose the rookie instead.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Cory called out the rookie as his elimination opponent but ultimately lost to him in an event called Rope Burn. That ended Cory’s time on The Challenge Season 37, which allowed members of the Emerald team to breathe a sigh of relief as he wouldn’t be infiltrating their team.

Amanda also teased that there will be quite a bit of drama on the way in the upcoming Episode 14. She indicated viewers should tune in next week, adding multiple devil emojis with her message.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

“I f**k s**t up. Its what I do. Stay tuned the devil is here to play babyyyyyy. #TheChallenge37,” Amanda said in a tweet.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

With TJ Lavin’s final getting closer each week, it seems some of the competitors will stop at nothing to ensure they can remain in the game while their opponents get sent home. What does Amanda have up her sleeve next?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.