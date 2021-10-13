The Challenge: Devin Walker fires back at Paulie Calafiore’s interview comments calling it ‘pathetic delusion’

Devin Walker has fired off his thoughts on Paulie Calafiore’s recent comments about him and The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies veteran cast member Devin Walker is firing back at two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello after their recent interview comments.

In those comments, Paulie dropped names of several cast members he referred to as “real competitors” and said some of the OG castmates are convincing the fans that those individuals shouldn’t be on The Challenge.

With his name mentioned, Devin responded to the interview comments online, calling Paulie and Cara’s remarks “pathetic delusion,” among other things.

Paulie and Cara comment about ‘real competitors’ no longer on The Challenge

In an interview with US Weekly’s Emily Longeretta this past week (below), Paulie and girlfriend Cara Maria opened up about their relationship since The Challenge.

That included Paulie mentioning how he loves to compete, but it was taken from him in a certain manner, likely referring to The Challenge. He said Cara Maria was there for him during it all and supported him in his goal to try to make it to the Winter Olympics.

Paulie also brought up how some castmates were towards Cara but said they were there for each other through all of that. He went on to talk about his situation with Johnny Bananas after a recent appearance where he and Bananas were in a photo together. After saying they’re cool now, Paulie commented about how some of the current cast members, aka “OGs,” have acted towards “real competitors” in recent seasons.

“These Challenge OGs convinced the entire Challenge fandom that real competitors shouldn’t be on the show anymore. So, Theo [Campbell], Turbo [Turabi], Cara, myself…Mattie [Lynn Breaux], Georgia [Harrison],” Paulie said during the interview.

“They convinced the entire Challenge fandom that these were the reasons why the show is not doing well, even though the show is doing well, and that the competitors like Josh, and Devin and Kyle, and Aneesa and Nany are all good. I gotta give them credit because that type of social game and political manipulation of the fandom is impressive as hell,” Paulie added.

Of the individuals Paulie mentioned, Mattie confirmed earlier this year that she is done with reality TV, indicating she was “let go for unfortunate circumstances.” That may have referred to Mattie’s several DUI arrests and legal issues. Her last appearance on The Challenge was Total Madness.

Turbo last appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, going after castmate Jordan Wiseley in a verbal altercation that resulted in him getting kicked off the season. That altercation apparently involved Turbo threatening physical harm towards security members.

As far as Georgia Harrison, a controversial incident involving the Love Island UK star in black face makeup was rumored to be the reason she hasn’t been back on MTV’s series. According to a People report in 2019, many fans called on MTV to fire Georgia after learning about it. She last appeared on War of the Worlds 2.

With Theo Campbell, viewers last saw him on WOTW 2. Theo has not been back on The Challenge since sustaining an unfortunate eye injury that blinded him in one eye.

Devin Walker and Paulie fire off comments at each other

Upon hearing his name in Paulie’s comments about OG cast members, Devin Walker fired back at his former castmates in a series of tweets, referring to them as “ex challengers.”

“The level of pathetic delusion some ex challengers openly display is embarrassing. just quit while ur behind,” Devin tweeted about Paulie.

Over on an Instagram fan/tea account’s post about Devin’s comment, Paulie left a comment in which he called Devin “pathetic” for making a “public apology.”

That comment seemed to be about a video that Devin made several years ago (below). In that video, Devin owned up to Johnny Bananas for making a “mistake” and showing “poor judgment” in how he acted to him during their Final Reckoning season and at the reunion.

The above led to Devin firing off several more tweets on Wednesday, October 13, including one where he mentioned he has “receipts” ready, possibly for his former castmates.

“How petty do I want to be today…? receipts are a wonderful thing,” he tweeted.

In another of his tweets, Devin asks someone to show him evidence of the “apology” that Paulie mentioned in his IG comment.

The above request led to a person coming up with a video clip in which Devin mentions a “bad display of character and really bad judgment” on his part that spilled over into the reunion for his season with Johnny Bananas. The fan who shared the video with Devin wrote, “You were so desperate for a callback.”

Many fans seem to believe the above was Devin issuing an apology to continue to get called back to appear on The Challenge. However, others mention that Paulie has seemed to want back on the show for a while as he continues to mention it often.

Paulie, a former Big Brother contestant, has reached two finals on The Challenge in his three seasons. He and Cara last appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where they and Cara were members of Team USA in the final. However, fans often bring up Paulie struggling with his endurance during that final.

Devin, 32, is in his sixth season of The Challenge with Spies, Lies & Allies. The former Are You The One? 3 star has been to one final during his rookie season, Rivals III. Devin and teammate Cheyenne Parker finished in third place behind the runner-up team Jenna Compono and Vince Gliatta, and the winning team of Johnny Bananas and Sarah Rice.

Based on the recent online comments, this situation may be far from over between former castmates Paulie Calafiore and Devin Walker.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.