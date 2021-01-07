Former The Challenge finalist confirms she’s done with the show

After several seasons of competing on The Challenge, another reality TV star is calling it quits due to being done with that particular “realm.”

Reality TV star Mattie Lynn Breaux recently did an online video in which she talked about many topics, including whether she’d be back for MTV’s competition show.

However, the 31-year-old, who appeared on several reality TV shows, has seemingly shut the door on that, mentioning she was “let go” but is moving on to different things.

Former Challenge finalist confirms she won’t be back

During a recent Instagram video session, Mattie Lynn Breaux addressed many topics, including answering fan questions.

Someone asked, “Will you be back for The Challenge?” which prompted Mattie to say no, she will not.

“Unfortunately, I will not be,” she said. “I’m pretty done with the reality TV. It’s time for me to be myself, and be real, and for you guys to see all of me.”

“You know, unfortunately, this year I was let go for unfortunate circumstances,” she continued, possibly referring to her arrests which have happened.

“I’m very grateful for MTV and Viacom, they’ve done a lot for me in my life, but unfortunately, that realm is over,” she said.

The above clip from a fan account on Instagram is part of a lengthier video that Mattie Lynn put on her Instagram.

In that video, she announces the launch of her website, MattieLynnBreaux.com, which will feature all things about her, including OnlyFans sneak peeks, shopping, and more. She also announces the launch of Unbothered apparel next week, something she says she’s been working hard on.

Mattie’s reality TV history included Party Down South, The Challenge

Mattie Lynn Breaux appeared on just two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. Her debut came with War of the Worlds in 2019, where she made the finals in her rookie season. She returned for Total Madness and got eliminated in episode 11 by Dee Nguyen, who was also let go by MTV, but due to her controversial online comments.

Mattie has dealt with controversies, including several arrests and legal issues over the years, some occurring during her reality TV shows.

Before her Challenge debut, the Gheens, Louisiana native, appeared on the show Party Down South, which aired five seasons. During filming for her second season, Mattie Lynn had a bench warrant out for her arrest due to failure to appear for a pre-trial hearing for her 2012 drunk driving arrest.

Last year, Monsters & Critics reported about Mattie Breaux receiving jail time for her third DUI arrest. A judge originally sentenced Mattie to a year of jail time. However, after Mattie pled guilty to misdemeanor DUI, she received seven days in jail. Her sentence included supervised probation for about a year and a suspended license for a year, along with the jail time.

In addition to appearing on The Challenge, Mattie Lynn Breaux was part of the MTV show Floribama Shore as a recurring cast member in Season 3.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.