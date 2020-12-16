Fans call out The Challenge for firing Dee Nguyen, allowing other major stars’ comments to slide

Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with Challenge star Dee Nguyen after she made controversial comments on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The firing brought forth a slew of fans’ reactions, with many calling out the reality TV star for what she said. However, many fans began to question why MTV didn’t take action against other stars from the show for comments they’ve made over the years.

Since Dee’s firing, many fans have been putting a spotlight on other Challenge stars’ comments, including seven-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and three-time champion Jordan Wiseley.

MTV cut ties with Dee in June 2020

This past June, MTV officially cut ties with their star Dee Nguyen due to her attempting to make jokes about Black Lives Matter. In a tweet, Dee said, “IDK why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

After a fan commented, telling Dee to “Wake up!!! People are dying,” she replied by saying, “people die every f**king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f**k up and get off social media.”

Soon after Dee’s remarks, MTV officially cut ties and posted a statement online. They began to run a message ahead of episodes of The Challenge regarding Dee’s situation and showed much less of her during episodes of the show.

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. Read More Cory Wharton returns to social media after more than two months, takes aim at Taylor Selfridge split... — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

Those particular comments not only resulted in Dee’s firing from MTV and having her screentime edited out of The Challenge: Total Madness episodes, but it also brought in other reality TV stars to confront her for the comments. That included Big Brother and The Challenge: Total Madness star Bayleigh Dayton, who publicly butted heads with Dee.

Dee also disappeared from social media for a considerable time after her MTV firing, then returned to Instagram in November, and has been active there since. She continues to post updates regularly and promotes her Only Fans account to followers.

Fans question other Challenge stars’ comments

Since Dee’s social media comments brought about MTV cutting ties with her, it has led fans to dig up comments that other stars from The Challenge have made over the years, including racial and homophobic slurs.

The comments date back as far as 2011 and come from Challenge veterans, including Zach Nichols, Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Bananas, and Jenna Compono.

A collection of screenshots of various tweets is shown below:

Of the commenters above, Johnny and Jordan have a combined 10 wins on the show. Neither is part of the new Double Agents season nor are Zach Nichols or Jenna Compono. However, Tori Deal is on the new season, and a comment she made in the past (shown via the screenshot below) was also put under the spotlight.

In addition to appearing on the new Double Agents season, Tori also co-hosts MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast with castmate Aneesa Ferreira. Based on the collection of tweets above, many fans of the show probably feel MTV needs to explain why Dee was let go over her comments, but other Challenge stars have seemingly received a pass.

Time will tell if the stars shown in the above tweets are invited back for Season 37 or beyond.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.