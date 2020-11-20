Dee Nguyen OnlyFans revealed as part of how The Challenge star has ‘been handling quarantine’

A Dee Nguyen OnlyFans account is part of how the fired competitor from The Challenge found ways to gain income.

The former War of the Worlds 2 winner became less visible on the show during MTV’s Season 35, Total Madness. That was due to her controversial remarks made on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now Dee seems to be looking towards the new wave for celebrities to gain extra attention and money to go with their reality TV or social media careers.

Dee Nguyen posts about OnlyFans account

On Thursday, November 19, Dee Nguyen posted on her Instagram account to give followers an update about what she’s been up to.

She showed off a selfie of her wearing a purple bikini top and smiling for the camera. It was her fifth post since returning to IG earlier this month.

“Peep my bio & subscribe to see how I’ve been handling quarantine 👀😜,” Dee wrote in the caption of her photo, which has about 4,700 Likes as of this writing.

Her IG bio includes a Linktree link, which presents several links to different articles or promotions involving Dee. At the very top is a link labeled “Exclusive Content for Fans” with a devil emoji, leading to her OnlyFans account.

Based on that OF page’s details, Dee charges $25 a month for subscribers to see her exclusive content, with other bundle deals available.

She lists Geordie Shore and The Challenge as shows she’s appeared on and warns individuals, “if you distribute unlawfully, I will be pursuing legal action.”

There are 248 posts listed on the page — the majority of those are image posts based on page details.

One of the Likes on Dee’s IG photo came from The Challenge: Double Agents competitor Josh Martinez. However, no current or former Challenge competitors appear to have commented on Dee’s post yet.

However, fans displayed a mix of reactions to what Dee posted. Some asked on the IG post what’s on the OF page, while others asked if she’ll be on the next season of The Challenge.

Dee updates fans on being away

Based on the Double Agents cast reveal we recently got, Dee Nguyen won’t be part of the new season of MTV’s reality series. In fact, many are wondering if there’s any chance she’ll ever return.

Coming in from Geordie Shore, Dee rose to fame on The Challenge as she became Rogan O’Connor’s hookup on the series, only for him to discard her in favor of the game.

However, Dee made it to the finals on War of the Worlds 2 and was part of the final Team UK group that won it all.

She returned for last season’s Total Madness but tweeted controversial comments about BLM, which led to MTV firing her from the MTV series. Viewers saw less of Dee in the episodes she was part of after that, and she was eliminated before the final.

Earlier this month, Dee Nguyen returned to social media after months away, in what was believed to have been her doing some work to get better after what happened.

Her friend from the show Wes Bergmann even assisted Dee in finding help.

A week ago, Dee shared a new IG post in which she detailed some of the things she’s been doing while she’s been away. That included yoga, meditation, and avoiding toxic people.

However, the post didn’t mention a Dee Nguyen OnlyFans account.

As far as Dee Nguyen returning to MTV’s The Challenge anytime soon, it seems highly unlikely. In the meantime, she’ll do her best to profit from the OF page, as well as the Cameos she offers through her LinkTree.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9, at 8/7c on MTV.