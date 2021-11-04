Who went home on The Challenge last night? Spies, Lies & Allies star confronts castmate on Aftermath show

The Emerald team awaits TJ Lavin’s announcement in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season reached a tough spot as veterans who formerly appeared to be allies became faced with sending other veteran castmates into elimination.

With three rookies remaining, it still seemed to give cast members some options for voting, but things went differently in Episode 13.

The episode featured one veteran competitor who became frustrated after finding out his bond with other vets wasn’t as strong as he’d initially thought.

Who went home from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13?

With The Challenge, anything’s possible, although the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes mostly followed a theme where returning cast members were targeting all the rookies for elimination votes.

Things changed when the season’s format switched to solo eliminations and then to new teams. An elimination twist allowed whoever got voted in to call out their opponent. Several rookies decided to take their best shot at vets but failed in their attempts.

With Season 37, Episode 13, things became more difficult for The Agency. Emerald team won their fourth-straight mission. For elimination voting, the six-person team had to decide between CT Tamburello, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, and Logan Sampedro.

After those cast members spoke their cases at the nominations meeting, The Agency conferred and placed their votes with Cory becoming Compromised Agent.

He wasn’t happy with that move, as a rookie was sitting next to him on Team Ruby. Later in the episode, Cory confronted The Agency’s Devin Walker and Josh Martinez over their move. He vowed to win the elimination and then steal one of their spots on Emerald Team so he could throw upcoming missions.

At the elimination, Cory called out rookie Logan Sampedro as his opponent for a new event called Rope Burn. That involved each competitor standing on top of round cages and holding onto opposite ends of a long rope.

A portion of the rope was set on fire, and the competitors had to try to yank it out of their opponent’s hands or cause them to fall off the cage. The first one to do either of those things twice would win, while the losing competitor would get sent home.

Unfortunately for Cory, the rookie showed his abilities to withstand the vet’s best attempts to throw him off. Logan ended up winning two rounds to zero bringing Cory’s time on the season to an end.

Cory confronts Josh on The Challenge: Aftermath

MTV released The Challenge: Aftermath show online following Episode 13 with Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez, and Cory in the studio with host Devyn Simone. Logan and Kyle joined the show via video conferencing.

Devyn brought up the nomination meeting with The Agency voting. Cory spoke about his plans to break up the Emerald team, suggesting he’d try to win elimination and steal a spot on their team, then put himself into another elimination to call out Devin or Josh.

In reacting to the episode, Josh said it was a tough decision to send in Cory. He mentioned that he and Cory sort of “drifted apart” after Fessy Shafaat left, though. Josh also said that he’d built a friendship with Logan and felt Logan would have his back in the future, so he didn’t vote for him.

“It does suck, and I feel really bad about it, but I can’t take it back,” “Josh said.

“We talked about it earlier. The plan all along was to get me against Nelson,” Cory said, adding, “This was episodes ago. They were already scheming about this.”

During Aftermath, they played a scene from earlier in the season where Logan talked to Big T Fazakerley about that plan to put Nelson vs. Cory. On Aftermath, Logan openly admitted it was his plan, adding when he brought it to Josh, Josh said he wouldn’t ever agree to that.

“I genuinely regret it because I know Cory and that he’s not going to hold a grudge,” Josh said when discussing the vote.

Devyn then asked Cory if he felt any better upon hearing Logan’s side of things, but it seemed Cory was still upset over how things went down.

“At the end of the day, I still got my name said. You still voted me in. It is what it is. Listen, good for them. They all went further than I went, so they played a better game you know? But this is I how I feel about the situation,” a frustrated Cory shared on Aftermath.

Time will tell if Cory changes up his plans with Josh and other veteran castmates going forward as he continues to try to win his first final on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.