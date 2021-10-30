Nany Gonzalez of The Challenge shares tribute following her mother’s death, castmates show support

Nany Gonzalez on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Nany Gonzalez is dealing with a tough loss as her mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry, has passed away.

Nany, currently amongst cast members appearing on MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season of The Challenge, shared a tribute to her mother.

That brought fans, friends, and castmates into the comments to express their condolences and pay tribute to Nany’s mother as she goes through a difficult time.

Nany Gonzalez shares tribute to mother Carmen Guerra-Ferry

Based on Nany’s Instagram post, her mother Carmen passed away on Thursday, as she shared an update with friends, fans, and castmates, which also paid tribute to her mom.

“Heaven received an angel yesterday. May you Rest In Peace, Mom. I will continue to make you proud & not a day will go by where I don’t think of you and thank you for the life you gave me,” Nany said in her IG post’s caption.

The Spies, Lies & Allies star also thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support they’ve shown her and her family during this time.

“She was loved by so many and I pray to be half the woman she was. The strongest woman I know, my mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry,” she said, ending her post with a heart emoji in remembrance of her mom.

Nany’s Instagram post includes four photos from over the years featuring her mom, Carmen. The final photo shows Nany side-by-side, all smiles with her mother.

Challenge castmates show support for Nany during her loss

Nany’s update about her mother’s passing arrives just as cast members filmed for the Season 37 reunion in Amsterdam. Nany was amongst the cast members in attendance, along with her current girlfriend, Kaycee Clark.

Several of Nany’s Challenge castmates left words of encouragement and support for Nany upon learning of her loss.

That included Kaycee, who said she’s grateful she was able to meet Carmen and told Nany, “You are literally your mother’s daughter.”

“This is heartbreaking. You’re so strong Nany. I’m so Happy Kaycee is there to be with you right now and always. I love you both so much. Take all the time in the world that you need to heal,” Tori Deal wrote.

“I’m truly sorry Nany. ❤️ stay strong girl,” Ashley Mitchell commented.

“Wow my heart goes out to your family Nany we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cory Wharton wrote.

Nany’s close friend and ally, Josh Martinez, also showed his support, commenting he was there for her if she needed anything.

Amber Borzotra also expressed her love and support to Nany, telling her to “Stay strong beautiful.”

Nany’s castmates from the past and present seasons made sure to let her know she has plenty of friends out there sending their love and support in a difficult time.

Other castmates to leave their love, support, and encouragement for Nany included Kam Williams, Nelson Thomas, Jenna Compono, Marie Roda, Ester Agunbiade, Berna Canbeldek, Bettina Buchanan, and Corey Lay.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.