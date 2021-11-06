The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 synopsis reveals Top Gun mission, teases upcoming drama with Josh

Members of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast watch a team compete in the daily mission in Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Spies, Lies & Allies season will continue the spy theme as Episode 14 arrives with a Top Gun-inspired mission.

Teams will once again be fighting for the win so they can ensure safety in the game. However, one group has displayed a dominance that seems hard to overcome.

In addition to that, the upcoming episode will feature storylines involving Amanda Garcia and Josh Martinez, which could play into the outcome of the eliminations.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 synopsis revealed

Mavericks will be the name of The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14, as a tribute to Tom Cruise’s famous Top Gun character. That’s because the mission will involve the agents in fighter jets dipping down into the water.

Based on preview footage, they will be in the cockpit and submerged underwater. It appears part of the mission is to escape from the cockpit. One bit of footage even showed CT Tamburello pulling his teammate Logan Sampedro from the water.

Logan won the Season 37, Episode 13 elimination, sending his Ruby teammate Cory Wharton home. The Ruby team came close to winning the daily mission in the episode, which would’ve kept both players safe.

The Episode 14 mission, once again, will be vital for the agents. The Emerald team has had a stranglehold on the eliminations due to winning every daily challenge since they formed.

However, when an agent wins in elimination, they get the option to switch teams, stealing someone else’s spot. So far, nobody has infiltrated the Emerald team to try to change things up.

Josh and Amanda to have pivotal roles in Episode 14

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13, Amanda Garcia was shown feeling unwelcomed by the Ruby team, which she joined by default at the end of Episode 12 after Emy Alupei stole her spot on the Sapphire team.

Due to Amanda’s teammates considering her a “weak” or “s****y” player, she decided to show them how “s****y” a player she could be. Recreating the famous Titanic scene during the daily mission while others did the work was an example of what may be on the way as she screws over Ruby team.

The synopsis teases that Amanda will try to ensure her safety in the game in Episode 14. A preview trailer showed her having a private conversation with the Emerald team’s Josh Martinez.

With Episode 13 featuring a men’s elimination day, that means the women are up next. If the Emerald team wins, it would mean the eligible elimination targets are Big T Fazakerley, Ashley Mitchell, Emy Alupei, and Amanda. If not, their female players, including Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez, would become eligible for elimination.

Josh will also be involved in the episode again, but based on the synopsis, he’ll make a mistake by saying too much, which causes a castmate to hold it against him. It isn’t revealed which castmate will be upset with him, but it will make for the second-straight episode a castmate isn’t happy with something Josh did.

Viewers can watch the brand new episode of Spies, Lies & Allies called Mavericks on Wednesday, November 10.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.