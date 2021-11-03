The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13 sneak peek reveals team struggling with Sunken Intelligence

The Emerald team’s Nany Gonzalez and Devin Walker in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge agents are back underwater for their next mission as they try to retrieve important treasure from an enemy shipwreck in the latest episode of Spies, Lies & Allies.

Based on the sneak peek footage, a team that seemed to be dominating each daily mission may struggle to figure out a winning strategy with this one.

That could help one of the other two teams win and ensure their players will be safe from the Episode 13 elimination event.

However, one team’s newest agent seems to have her own plan, based on feeling unwanted and unwelcomed by her teammates.

Sunken Intelligence mission preview footage arrives

The Challenge host TJ Lavin delivers instructions to the remaining competitors about Sunken Intelligence, their daily challenge in Season 37, Episode 13.

With this one, teams will be sifting through an enemy shipwreck with three diamonds on it. One diamond belongs to each of the three teams: Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Retrieving those diamonds will be no easy feat, though. It involves untangling 150-feet of heavy rope in the water and then clipping the rope onto a sunken treasure chest to drag to shore. Once the chest is onshore, that team must open it up, grab the diamond, and place it on a podium.

The team to complete the mission the fastest will become The Agency, making them safe from elimination. In addition, they’ll be able to vote in one competitor for the Episode 13 elimination.

MTV unveiled a look at the mission as Emerald team gets started, but they seem to struggle with this challenging task of untangling the knotted rope.

Based on other Episode 13 sneak peek footage, Amanda Garcia may be looking to thwart her team’s chances of winning any missions. Due to her feeling unwelcomed by her new teammates, The Challenge vet may sink their hopes of a first win in Episode 13.

It would seem to leave the Sapphire team a chance of winning, although, with only four members compared to Emerald having six, the chances seem slimmer that they’ll pull it off.

Which competitors are left on the three teams?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season began with a total of 34 competitors split up into teams of two, with a male and female in each team.

However, it changed several episodes ago when TJ Lavin informed everyone they’d start the daily mission solo. Later in that mission, they formed three teams, each featuring six competitors. Those teams were Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald.

With each episode, there was another elimination, but this time it was either a men’s day or a women’s day for the eliminations.

When a competitor won an elimination, they’d get the option to return to their original team or infiltrate and steal a spot on one of the other two teams. That option, along with the recent eliminations, has changed up two of the teams.

Emerald team has remained intact since the twist arrived. Their six-person team consists of rookie Emanuel Neagu and vets Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark.

Sapphire team gained rookie Emy Alupei in Episode 12 after she defeated Bettina Buchanan at elimination. The Sapphire team has the fewest team members. Other competitors on the team are Kyle Christie, Ashley Mitchell, and CT Tamburello.

Lastly, the Ruby team has five team members. It gained Amanda Mitchell in Episode 12 after Emy took her spot on Sapphire. Also on the Ruby squad are Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, Big T Fazakerley, and Logan Sampedro.

Since the start, the Ruby team has been the major underdogs, and with Amanda joining their team and seeming to be in full devil mode, their problems seem like they may get worse in Episode 13.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.